United Adds Flights to New Cities in Croatia, Italy, Scotland and Spain next Summer

United Airlines have announced its Summer 2026 schedule with service to four new cities across Croatia, Italy, Scotland and Spain – leading the way with the most destinations across the Atlantic than any U.S. carrier.

In Summer 2026, United will be the only U.S. airline to launch nonstop flights to four new destinations from its hub in Newark/New York to Split, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland and Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The airline is also adding its first service between Washington-Dulles and Reykjavik, Iceland, as a new nonstop year-round daily service from Newark/New York to Seoul, South Korea, and four additional weekly flights, for 18 total weekly flights, between Newark/New York and Tel Aviv, Israel.

“United has an unmatched international network, and we pride ourselves on connecting our customers to unique, trendsetting destinations no other U.S. airline serves,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “With the addition of these new flights and the return of all of our new routes from last year, United now flies to 46 cities across the Atlantic - more than any other airline - and is the clear flag carrier of the U.S.”

As the leader in service from the U.S. to international destinations across the globe, United is continuing that momentum by offering nearly 3,000 weekly international roundtrips in Summer 2026. In addition to United’s new Summer 2026 destinations, United will continue to serve all nine destinations from its largest expansion ever last summer including seasonal service to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; Faro, Portugal; and continue year-round service from Dakar, Senegal; Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and Kaohsiung.

With United’s Summer 2026 schedule, the new and returning destinations offer a variety of landscapes and experiences for customers to choose from – whether they want to relax on a coastal beach, explore glacial landscapes, feed off the energy of vibrant cities or walk around historic towns, museums and architecture. Across the globe, United will offer more than 850 daily flights to and from over 150 international destinations – including 41 that no other U.S. airline serves – next year.

All new flights are subject to government approval and will be available for sale on United.com and on the United app today.

Split, Croatia

United will launch its new summer routes with the only nonstop service between Split and the United States beginning April 30. Split offers travelers the ability to explore historic sites like the ancient Roman Diocletian’s Palace, the Cathedral of Saint Dominus – one of the oldest in the world – while also mixing adventure from Split’s promenade and harbor. The palm-lined Riva promenade offers entertainment and restaurants with Mediterranean staples like fresh-caught fish, octopus, and risotto, while the harbor gives travelers the chance to explore, sail and even adventure to many Dalmatian Islands, like Hvar, for a day trip.

United will be the only airline to fly from the U.S. to Split and is currently the only airline offering direct flights to Croatia with its seasonal service from Newark/New York to Dubrovnik. Flights will operate three times a week on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

Bari, Italy

United will be the only U.S airline offering nonstop service between Bari and the United States beginning May 1. The new flight will serve as a gateway to the Puglia region from Newark/New York, offering travelers the chance to explore the area’s beautiful hilltop towns, turquoise beaches of the Adriatic Sea, historic Old Town and the iconic Trulli buildings.

The new service to Bari will operate four times a week on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft. With one of the largest ports on the Adriatic Sea, travelers can also connect from Bari by boat to Albania, Croatia, Greece and more.

United will offer up to 15 flights per day to Italy across six destinations next summer, with the only U.S. airline service to Palermo and Bari.

Glasgow, Scotland

United will be the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service between the United States and Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city known for its world-class museums, iconic architecture and historic pubs. Voted by Conde Nast Traveler as 2025’s Friendliest UK City, travelers can choose from strolling through over 90 parks and gardens, visiting one of a dozen museums like the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – one of the UK’s most visited, or enjoying one of the many music events the city hosts weekly as a recognized UNESCO City of Music member since 2008.

The daily seasonal service from Newark/New York will begin on May 8 and provide an easy nonstop connection on a Boeing 737-MAX8 aircraft for U.S. travelers who wish to explore the city, conduct business or reconnect with family and friends. United also serves Edinburgh year-round and is the largest carrier between the United States and Scotland.

Santiago de Compostela, Spain

With three times weekly seasonal service from Newark/New York starting May 22, United will be the only carrier to offer nonstop service between the U.S. and Santiago de Compostela – the capital of the Galicia region in Spain. Located near Spain’s northwest coast, the area has a rich history with stunning cathedrals, Medieval architecture and is the endpoint of the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

This will be the first regularly scheduled service between the U.S. and Santiago de Compostela, making it more accessible than ever for American travelers to explore or visit loved ones. The flight will operate on a Boeing 737-MAX8 aircraft. With this new flight, United now flies to six destinations in Spain including Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Bilbao, and is the only airline to fly nonstop to Bilbao, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca from the U.S.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Beginning May 21, United will offer daily service between Reykjavik and Washington Dulles, building on the airline’s existing service from Chicago O’Hare and Newark/New York. The daily flight will operate on a Boeing 757-200, making United the only airline to offer lie-flat business class seats between the two capital cities, giving travelers more choices for comfort.

The new flight brings U.S. travelers more ways to connect to and see the destination’s natural beauty like the world-famous Blue Lagoon, Midnight Sun or Northern Lights, Icelandic landscapes, black sand beaches and more. Since 2019, United has now added flights to nine transatlantic destinations from Washington-Dulles, with Reykjavik joining this year’s most recent additions of year-round service to Dakar and seasonal service to Venice and Nice.

Seoul, South Korea

Next summer, United will be the only U.S. airline offering nonstop flights between Newark/New York and South Korea. With convenient options from both U.S. coasts to Seoul, travelers can experience thousands of cuisines at the vibrant Gwangjang Market, catch K-pop concerts and musical performances, try the most-talked about Korean beauty and wellness treatments, and so much more.

The daily flights from Newark/New York begin September 4 on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and build on United’s existing twice-daily flights from San Francisco.

Tel Aviv, Israel

On March 28, United will add a third flight to Tel Aviv from Newark/New York operating on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The four times weekly service builds on the existing double daily Newark-Tel Aviv, four times weekly Chicago O’Hare-Tel Aviv, and three times weekly Washington Dulles-Tel Aviv service the airline already offers – providing more travel options for customers and reinforcing United’s position as the largest U.S. carrier to Israel.

United has flown more flights to Tel Aviv this year than any other U.S. airline and will be the only airline operating flights between Tel Aviv and both Chicago and Washington D.C. when they begin in early November.

Destinations Return from Historic Expansion

After a successful summer, United is thrilled to be bringing back all nine destinations from its historic Summer 2025 expansion – the largest in the airline’s history. These routes will resume on:

Ulaanbaatar: April 30, 2026

Faro: May 15, 2026

Madeira Island: May 16, 2026 (three weeks earlier than in 2025)

Palermo: May 22, 2026

Bilbao: May 30, 2026

Nuuk: June 6, 2026 (one week earlier than in 2025)

Kaohsiung: Operating year-round service

Dakar: Operating year-round service

Puerto Escondido: Operating year-round service

As of August 2025, United set a new record for the most passengers it has carried to Italy, Spain and Portugal at nearly 1.5 million, 11% more than last year. The inaugural flight to Nuuk, Greenland was the fastest selling inaugural in United Airlines history.