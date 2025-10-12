Tennessee River Valley- North Alabama Mountain Lakes Region Earns “Destination Verified” Status

The North Alabama Mountain Lakes region of the Tennessee River Valley has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first destination in Alabama to receive the “Destination Verified” status from Wheel the World. This designation from Wheel the World, a global organization that specializes in accessible travel, demonstrates the region’s pledge to provide an easier and more pleasant experience for visitors of all abilities.

Travelers looking for a destination that embraces inclusivity should consider visiting the North Alabama Mountain Lakes region. Plan your visit today and experience the welcoming atmosphere and accessible attractions that make this area a standout destination. Detailed accessibility information for numerous regional sites, including scenic overlooks, outdoor adventures, cozy lodges, and local dining options, can be found on Wheel the World’s online booking platform at https://wheeltheworld.com/.

Wheel the World collaborates with Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), local businesses, and travelers worldwide to redefine inclusive tourism. Their mission is to ensure that all destinations are accessible to everyone, from small towns to modern resorts. The North Alabama region joins other Southeast destinations like Savannah, Georgia; Kissimmee, Florida; and Lexington, Kentucky, in receiving this recognition, setting a new benchmark for accessibility within the state.

“For the past ten months, we have been working with Wheel the World and local businesses to verify accessibility and share resources. This designation marks a significant step forward,” says North Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism Association President, Tami Reist. “making the North Alabama Mountain Lakes region a model for inclusive tourism in the Southeast, and ensuring that everyone can enjoy the scenic overlooks, outdoor adventures, and local dining that our region has to offer.”

This achievement underscores the region’s commitment to ensuring every traveler can fully appreciate the beauty, adventure, and hospitality of North Alabama. The “Destination Verified” status is not merely about meeting requirements but about fostering a culture of welcome and inclusion.

The Tennessee River Valley’s North Alabama Mountain Lakes region serves as an example for inclusive tourism in the Southeast. By prioritizing accessibility, the region not only enriches the visitor experience but also fosters economic growth and strengthens community bonds.

Key highlights of this achievement include:

First in the Region: The North Alabama Mountain Lakes region is the first in the Tennessee River Valley and in Alabama to receive this designation.

Commitment to Accessibility: The recognition highlights the region’s dedication to making travel easier and more enjoyable for visitors with physical, cognitive, and invisible disabilities.

Comprehensive Verification: Wheel the World worked with various local businesses to verify accessibility, ensuring reliable information for travelers.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council’s efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).