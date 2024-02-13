UN Tourism Secretary-General to Address Second Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference.

H.E. Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of United Nations (UN) Tourism, (formerly the United Nations World Tourism Organization – UNWTO) will deliver the Keynote Address during the opening ceremony of the second Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference, which will be hosted by Jamaica from February 16-17, 2024.

The much-anticipated conference, which will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, will be attended by local and international tourism stakeholders. These include government ministers from several countries, policy advisors, academics, executives of several international organisations, international business leaders among other key stakeholders. The conference forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and its tourism partners, including the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), to bolster resilience in global tourism. Day one of the conference will feature panel discussions on building tourism’s digital and infrastructural resilience, women in tourism resilience and how to finance tourism resilience. Jamaica will also officially recognize the second annual Global Tourism Resilience Day during the conference on February 17.

At last year’s World Travel Awards Jamaica was again named Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 17th consecutive year with the Jamaica Tourist Board winning the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board award for the 15th year in a row.

