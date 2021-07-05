Ulaanbaatar welcomes new international airport

Chinggis Khaan International Airport has officially opened on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar.

The project is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation, Narita International Airport Corporation, Japan Airport Terminal Company, JALUX and the Mongolian government.

Under the terms of its concession agreement, New Ulaanbaatar International Airport (NUBIA) will be in charge of airport operations for the next 15 years.

The new airport was originally scheduled to commence operations in 2020, but the opening was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All assets have now been safely transferred from the old airport (Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport), thereby readying the new airport for flights and passenger traffic.

Although the pandemic has significantly reduced air travel in Mongolia, demand for flights is expected to increase over the medium to long term, particularly in Ulaanbaatar.

The new airport will likely play an increasingly prominent role over the coming years.

In operating the new airport, NUBIA will be taking advantage of the combined expertise of its four shareholders.