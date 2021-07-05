Atlantis, Dubai prepares for Shark Week

This Shark Week, Atlantis, Dubai is running a number of shark-themed educational programmes for guests prepared to take the plunge – and discover everything they’ve ever wanted to know about this fascinating species, while also enjoying a once in a lifetime experience and giving back to the environment.

Home to 11 species of sharks, including the Blacktip shark, Arabian carpetshark and Zebra shark, from July 11-18 guests can tick off an array of jaw-some bucket list experiences including the exhilarating ten-metre-deep Predator Dive, where guests can take part in feeding time, and the world’s deepest aquarium walk, AquaTrek Xtreme.

Budding conservationists from children to teens, can also take part in Atlantis Dubai’s new Marine Biologist programmes to get closer to sharks (Mini Marine, Junior Marine, and Master Marine) at the AZA-accredited, the Lost Chambers Aquarium.

These experiences aim to nurture and develop a passion in youngsters to protect marine life and understand why the wellbeing of every single animal is always the key priority of Atlantis, Dubai’s dedicated team of marine animal specialists.

Both underwater adventurers and marine life lovers who prefer to keep their heads above water can go back of house on a Fish Tales Tour at the Lost Chambers Aquarium to learn more about shark species native to local Arabian Gulf waters such as the Arabian carpetshark.

Guests can also learn more about Atlantis, Dubai’s shark breeding and release programmes – even taking a closer look at their eggs, which expert aquarists monitor all the way through to babies hatching, juveniles developing, and adult sharks being released into the wild.

Now in its 33rd year, Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week bonanza shines a spotlight on one of the world’s most fascinating species with a number of themed documentaries, films and events.

Atlantis Dubai joins this week of exploration and education as part of the resort’s mission is to raise awareness about sharks and marine life under Atlantis Atlas Project, the destination’s commitment to conservation and sustainability.

For every marine animal experience booked throughout 2021, US$1 will be donated to conservation, sustainability and environmental education initiatives, that will be selected twice annually as part of Atlantis Atlas Project to make a measurable impact to the natural world.