UK, Spain, and Germany lead Nordic travel interest in summer amid heat waves

As Southern Europe braces for another summer of soaring temperatures, a growing number of travellers are heading north in search of cooler weather, unspoiled nature, and sustainable travel experiences. From Norway’s fjords to Finland’s lakes and Sweden’s walkable cities, the Nordic countries are fast becoming the new summer favourites—ushering in the age of the “coolcation”.

The Data Appeal Company and Mabrian, tourism intelligence platforms that are part of the Almawave Group, have both recorded a significant uptick in demand for Northern European destinations in 2024 and 2025.

While the Mediterranean continues to attract millions, climate perception is increasingly shaping destination choices, especially among travellers from France, the UK, and the US. This trend is captured in the exclusive report “Coolcations and Green Tourism: Five Trends Transforming Northern European Travel.”

Nature, climate, and a shift in expectations

According to the report, Norway leads the surge in travel intent for the summer season among the Nordic countries analyzed, with strong interest from the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Denmark, and Italy. While no direct causation has been confirmed, the timing of this shift coincides with record-breaking summer temperatures across Southern Europe. In fact, some of these source markets are showing more sensitivity to extreme weather conditions, which can influence travel decisions and preferences.

Mabrian’s Perception of Climate Index (PCI) suggests travellers are becoming more sensitive to extreme weather. In contrast to countries like Spain and Italy, where heatwaves are becoming the norm, Northern Europe’s milder climate is increasingly seen as a refuge—especially among couples, who represent nearly 44% of travellers to Norway in 2024.

“Travellers’ expectations and motivations are evolving,” said Carlos Cendra, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mabrian. “Seasonal comfort, nature, and wellness are emerging as key travel drivers among major source markets—especially among travellers who typically favor warm-weather destinations but are now seeking alternatives with milder climates.”

Nature-focused travel redefines North appeal

Data Appeal and Mabrian’s insights outlines how nature-focused travel, sustainability, and modern infrastructure are redefining Northern Europe’s appeal.

These destinations are seeing a rise in active and outdoor tourism, previously more typical of shoulder seasons in urban centres. Hiking, cycling, and lakeside retreats are increasingly popular, appealing not only to couples but also to families and solo travellers looking for immersive, eco-conscious experiences.

A large-scale analysis of online reviews from the past 12 months, conducted using the D / AI Destinations platform, reveals just how powerful nature is as a travel motivator in these regions—highlighting patterns shared across all three countries.

The Attractions sector—which covers everything from museums and churches to scenic viewpoints, parks, and botanical gardens— show incredibly positive Sentiment Score (90 out of 100). Outdoor and nature-focused attractions stand out for the sheer number of comments: between 16 and 26% of overall attractions’ reviews.

Across Norway, Sweden, and Finland, two aspects consistently stand out with the highest sentiment scores: position and atmosphere—the beauty of the surroundings, the views, and the overall experience in museums, parks, and more—while accessibility, organisation, and costs emerge as topics of mild concern.

According to Mabrian, in 2024 the three main drivers—Nature, Culture, and Active Tourism—accounted for between 68% and over 76% of travel motivations in the countries analysed, confirming their dominant role. At the same time, wellness and gastro experiences have proven to be growing drivers.

Selective growth over mass tourism

Despite growing demand, air capacity to Nordic countries hasn’t risen at the same pace. This may be partially due to economic uncertainty, inflation, and the high cost of travel in the region. But it also reflects deliberate policy choices: Nordic destinations are not aiming for volume-based growth. Instead, their tourism strategies prioritise sustainability and quality over quantity.

“Instead of pursuing mass tourism growth, these Nordic countries are pioneering a new paradigm—one that prioritizes sustainable development and aims to create a harmonious experience for both residents and visitors,” said Mirko Lalli, CEO and founder of The Data Appeal Company. “This long-term vision not only protects local communities but also enhances the quality and authenticity of the visitor experience, proving to be a successful and forward-thinking approach.”

As global temperatures continue to rise, Northern Europe’s blend of comfort, nature, and conscious travel is positioning it as one of the most resilient and attractive summer destinations for years to come.

