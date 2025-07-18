HYATT REGENCY TIMES SQUARE MAKES ITS DEBUT

Hyatt Regency Times Square, Manhattan’s first Hyatt Regency hotel made its debut this week. The property is owned by Argent Ventures and managed by Highgate, a global real estate investment and hospitality management company. The spectacular multi-million-dollar transformation of the 795-room upscale hotel provides travelers a welcoming environment from its bustling location while also paying homage to the vibrant neighborhood with integrated programming, thoughtful design touches and an exclusive MAMMA MIA!-themed guestroom. Located at 1605 Broadway, Hyatt Regency Times Square makes a memorable first impression with a dramatic, soaring porte cochere leading to a two-story lobby with a signature restaurant and a glass atrium overlooking the iconic lights of Broadway.

“Hyatt Regency Times Square is the most exciting recent addition to New York City’s hotel landscape,” said Mohit Malhotra, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Times Square. “The Hyatt Regency brand offers a seamless travel experience for both business and leisure guests. The hotel’s stunning design, incredible views and exhilarating location is complemented with comfort, convenience and genuine care for our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers.”

The hotel’s expansive multi-million-dollar transformation weaves together functionality and style with show-stopping results. Upon arrival lies a lobby designed for fluidity–allowing visitors to dine, work, socialize or rest alongside warm-wood finishes, stone-clad columns, bronze accents, residential-inspired furnishings and Broadway-influenced artwork. A grid of colorful, translucent disks inspired by theater marquees hang from the ceiling and are seen throughout the hotel. Lucid, Highgate’s design and construction group, supported the project’s development in collaboration with Gensler and Hyatt, overseeing design and construction execution.

Each of the hotel’s 795 bright and spacious guestrooms and suites offer spectacular New York City views and abundant natural light through oversized windows. Channel tufted headboards and marble-topped nightstands lend timeless sophistication; built-in millwork with stone surfaces provides ample storage; and well-appointed sofas and tables allow for working or lounging. The city may never sleep, but guests will rest comfortably courtesy of blackout curtains and built-in reading lights and chargers. The 969 square-foot penthouse suite—which can be combined with two additional guest rooms—features sweeping views from Times Square to the Hudson River.

In collaboration with MAMMA MIA!, returning to Broadway August 2, the hotel offers a musical-inspired Greek isle-themed room, providing an immersive experience for theater and film fans alike and deepens the hotel’s connection to the Broadway community.

Debuting shortly, the spacious lobby features Cue 48, a restaurant rooted in thoughtful hospitality, creating a seamless transition from a daytime cafe to an elevated evening lounge overlooking the lights of 48th Street.

As one of the largest hotel fitness centers in Manhattan, the hotel’s gym is home to a wide array of cardio and strength training equipment. Hyatt Regency Times Square will entice guests to stick to their fitness routines during travel and health-conscious food and beverage offerings will be available at the lobby restaurant to complement busy lifestyles.

At the base of the newly reimagined Hyatt Regency Times Square is one of the most extraordinary commercial opportunities in Manhattan: 290,000 square feet of modern commercial space being marketed by CBRE. Each floor offers vast, column-free zones, giving buyers the freedom to design, build, and scale to meet their unique needs. With multiple private entrance opportunities, world-class signage visibility, unmatched transit options, access to outdoor terraces, and a 795-room hotel just an elevator ride away, the new Hyatt Regency Times Square is truly where business meets Broadway.

Hyatt Regency Times Square joins the nearly 30 Hyatt properties in New York City. It’s the newest hotel to join the World of Hyatt family after Hotel Seville Nomad, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, which became part of World of Hyatt in April.

Hyatt Regency Times Square is now open with rates starting at $349++/night. To book a reservation or learn more, visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/nycrt-hyatt-regency-times-square and follow @HyattRegencyTimesSq on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with ##HyattRegencyTimesSquare.