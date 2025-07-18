Capella Ubud Launches a Bespoke Family Getaway Where Tented Camp Adventure Meets Cultural Discovery

Capella Ubud, Bali, invites discerning families to embark on an extraordinary journey where nature, heritage, and indulgence intertwine. Hidden in the verdant rainforest of Keliki Valley, the resort’s signature two-bedroom tented accommodation—The Lodge—serves as the heart of this bespoke family adventure.

Thoughtfully designed by acclaimed architect Bill Bensley, The Lodge is a sanctuary of comfort and elegance. Spanning 217 square metres, it offers two expansive bedrooms, a spacious indoor-outdoor living area, and a private heated pool overlooking the untouched jungle. Adorned with handpicked antiques, rich textiles, and whimsical explorer-era touches, it strikes a balance between modern luxury and multi-generational appeal. Its secluded location and exclusive amenities ensure privacy and tranquillity, making it the ideal base for families seeking reconnection and adventure.

The journey begins with an awe-inspiring helicopter transfer from Bali’s southern coast, where guests are whisked away into the sky, leaving behind the bustling beaches for an unforgettable aerial adventure. As the helicopter ascends smoothly into the blue, families can take in breathtaking views of Bali’s volcanic landscapes, the lush pockets of emerald rice terraces, and historic temples, each a gem embedded in the island’s vibrant tapestry. The gentle hum of the rotor blades melds with the thrill of rising above the ground, creating a sense of exhilaration and freedom. As guests glide through the air, the stunning vistas unfold below, painting a picture of paradise that evokes a sense of wonder and anticipation. This magical flight culminates in a graceful descent, landing softly near the jungle fringes of Ubud, where nature invites them to explore its secrets.

Upon arrival, families are immersed in a specially tailored Capella Curates programme—personalised experiences that spark imagination and foster deeper cultural connections. One of the highlights is the enchanting Wayang Kulit (puppet) performance. As twilight bathes the surroundings in a soft glow, families gather under the stars for a spellbinding adventure through ancient Balinese folklore. The artistry of the puppeteer brings to life exquisitely crafted leather puppets, each a work of art, dancing against a backdrop of vibrant puppet play. Children sit wide-eyed as whimsical characters captivating their imaginations while the melodious sounds of traditional gamelan music reverberate through the air. As the tales of gods, heroes, and enchanting creatures unfold, laughter and awe fill the atmosphere, creating beautiful memories that linger long after the final curtain falls.

Our Capella Culturists curate a series of experiences that provide exclusive access to immersive activities, such as a private Balinese home cooking session guided by a local farmer and foraging for seasonal ingredients harvested from the forest. The culinary journey concludes with a family-style lunch or dinner in the farmer’s dining room.

From forest treks and rice paddy picnics to temple blessings and traditional crafts, every element is designed to inspire both curiosity and togetherness. Younger guests may enjoy bespoke experiences guided by Camp Rangers, while adults indulge in wellness rituals at Auriga Spa or sunset aperitifs by the Campfire.

“At Capella Ubud, we believe that the most meaningful luxury lies in connection—to people, to place, and to each other,” says Christian Jaquier, General Manager of Capella Ubud. “The Lodge embodies this spirit, offering an unforgettable space for families to create stories that span generations.”

Capella Ubud’s signature Family Adventure experience is available year-round and can be tailored to each family’s interests.

For reservations or more information, please visit www.capellahotels.com/ubud or contact our Capella Culturists at [email protected].