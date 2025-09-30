UK skiers prioritise value for money and fewer crowds on the slopes

New data from Snomad’s innovative ski resort finder quiz has revealed that value for money and quiet slopes top the list of key factors when skiers decide on a ski resort. Among respondents, younger audiences have particularly engaged with the quiz. Snomad continues to build its community of skiers and boarders, and will once again honour the best ski resorts in the Ski Resort Awards.

Snomad is on a mission to help skiers and boarders find the perfect ski resort just for them. Whether you’re a group of mates with conflicting priorities - one who just wants to ski, another craving après-ski, a powder hound, a nervous first timer, those in search of a hidden gem - the innovative resort-matching platform has all the answers. The quiz draws on community ratings and resort stats to help skiers compare resorts and find their perfect mountain match.

The findings show that value for money remains king, with 54% of respondents prioritising this, followed by quiet slopes at 39% and the quality of skiing at 35% ranking second and third respectively*.

Unsurprisingly, over half of the respondents 52% want “ideally, lots of snow,” whilst a slight surprising - yet pragmatic 19% are content with “enough to ski is fine by me.”

What’s particularly striking is Snomad’s success in attracting younger demographics, with the 18 – 44-year-olds accounting for nearly 55% of respondents and 70% of all site visits. This younger profile mirrors a wider shift: 18-44s lean heavily on peer reviews and ratings to make purchase decisions - ski trips included.

Snomad founder Dan Lever said: “With the cost-of-living squeeze and year-on-year rises in resort costs, value sits front and centre, while the strong pull of quiet slopes suggests many are looking beyond the most mainstream, high-cost, peak-week hotspots. It points to a preference for lesser-known, great-value resorts that still deliver standout quality of skiing, without the hassle of long lift queues.”

He added, “That’s exactly what Snomad is built for - using real resort ratings to surface awesome places to ski that match your priorities, from shorter queues to better snow and terrain, and great value for money.”

The Snomad resort quiz algorithm uses a dataset of 220,000+ community-submitted ratings across 20 resort categories - including ski lift efficiency, ski schools, après and value for money plus other data such as resort statistics, to match users with suitable resorts based on their answers. The quiz analysis focused on the summer months of 2025 leading into the new 2025/2026 season.

Snomad prides itself on being a completely unbiased and trusted resource for comparing ski destinations – powered by a community of real skiers and snowboarders sharing genuine insights, swapping tips and uncovering the best places to ski.

The ratings, insights and reviews also form the basis for another milestone, the prestigious Snomad Resort Awards, with 2025 winners set to be announced in October 2025. They recognise the best resorts across multiple categories and are set to become a staple in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snomad’s resort quiz is available at https://gosnomad.com