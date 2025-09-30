HFTP Announces 2025 Paragon Award Recipient – Chris Garland

Christopher Garland was selected as the 2025 Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) Paragon Award recipient for his significant contribution in guiding industry professionals in financial reporting for hotel companies through leadership roles with the association. Garland is an active participant in the Global Finance Committee (GFC), the group behind the recently-released 12th revision of the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry. Garland will be recognized at the upcoming HFTP Annual Convention on October 22 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

“I am truly honored to receive the Paragon award from HFTP,” said Garland. “Following in the footsteps of hospitality legends is humbling and I am grateful for this recognition.”

Garland started his four-decade career as a night auditor at a Howard Johnson Motor Hotel and subsequently over the course of those years, he specialized in the luxury hotel field, working in four countries on two continents. In 2016 he retired from his role as the SVP of Operations and Finance for Four Seasons Hotel Ltd. He followed up with his own consulting companies, first was Mission Hospitality Solutions LLC, working closely with Auberge Resorts Collection, and later C. Garland Consulting. He is an expert at operations finance with a focus on management and development of resources, policy and procedure adherence, and compliance of the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI).

Throughout his career, Garland continually volunteered to share his field expertise in support of applying best practices within the broader hotel industry. As a member of the AHLA Financial Management Committee he participated in the development of the 11th Revised edition of the USALI. And now as a member of the GFC, he serves on its Communications subcommittee which oversees the 12th revised edition’s educational and promotional activities. Garland also served as chair of the HFTP Hospitality Finance Advisory Council (2015–2020) and as a director on the HFTP Global Board (2014–2017). He was also treasurer and CFO of 1907 Foundation International, Inc. and 1907 Foundation Canada from 2019–2024 and is a former chair of the cabinet for the Centennial College School of Hospitality Impact Campaign.

Established in 1999, the prestigious HFTP Paragon Award recognizes individuals each year who have made a significant and lasting contribution to both HFTP and the hospitality industry. Paragon Award nominees can be HFTP members; representatives of industry-related associations, societies or trade publications; leaders from hospitality businesses, educational institutions and other related disciplines. A panel of industry experts selects the award recipients who are traditionally recognized at HFTP’s Annual Convention.