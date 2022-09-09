UAE, Jordan, Israel mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth of England

Queen Elizabeth II of England died yesterday at the age of 96. Her son Charles III subsequently became king, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Some Middle Eastern states promptly issued statements on her passing. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed his condolences on Twitter and praised the queen’s leadership.

“She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service,” said Lapid. “May her memory be a blessing.”

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed Bin Zayed also offered a message of condolence and said the monarch was a friend of the Gulf state.

“Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterized by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country,” Zayed tweeted.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II also issued a statement of condolence and also declared a seven-day period of mourning in the kingdom, according to a statement from the Royal Court.

Abdullah’s mother is English, and he has significant ties to the United Kingdom.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed condolences in a tweet.

Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952 and oversaw a massive decolonization process throughout the British Empire.