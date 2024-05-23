Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort Is Now Open

The much-anticipated Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort has now opened its doors. Designed by leading Turkish architect, Mahmut Anlar, the stylish beachside property is set to become one of The most prestigious addresses on the jet-set Bodrum scene this summer.

Perfectly located on the Bodrum peninsula’s northern shores, the 11.4 hectare property offers an elevated destination resort experience with a number of thoughtfully-curated art, culinary and lifestyle partnerships.

A collaboration with Scorpios the renowned creative beach concept first conceived on the island of Mykonos, sees the launch of the brand’s first international outpost, located on the neighbouring peninsula. With an emphasis on incredible dining experiences, the Maxx Royal team has welcomed internationally-acclaimed culinary partners Caviar Kaspia, Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, THE MAINE and Alfredo Russo’s ORO to Bodrum.

The brand has also enlisted the talents of globally-recognised artists Refik Anadol and Bernar Venet bringing world class art to the resort as well as showcasing the works of a number of rising local artists.

The opening of Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort mark the brand’s third property in Türkiye, alongside Maxx Royal Belek Golf Resort and Maxx Royal Kemer Resort in Antalya.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

A sustainably designed serene all-suite and private villa property, complying with the stringent LEED Gold standards for construction, offers a multitude of accommodation options, all with private balconies and terraces boasting standout views of the Aegean. Housed within a series of innovative contemporary buildings built into the hillside, blending harmoniously with nature and the fragrant gardens blooming with indigenous plants and flowers.

The Interiors from Geo ID feature a soothing colour palate with flashes of colour inspired by the coastal surrounds including vibrant greens, tangerine and turquoise. Natural materials feature throughout including wood, stone and marble with locally-crafted hand glazed tiles. Guestrooms and public areas are accessorised with local artisan-crafted ceramics, handwoven rugs and artworks.

An incredible 1063sqm standout Presidential Villa will comprise five bedrooms, heated seawater pool, steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi and fitness centres. All villa guests staying seven nights or more will enjoy a complimentary trip on the Maxx Royal yacht.

WORLD CLASS DRINKING AND DINING

With a focus on the Aegean region’s abundant local produce, guests can enjoy an inspiring epicurean adventure via the resort’s seven standout restaurants and six bars. A tantalising blend of prestigious international culinary partners paired with authentic local dining experiences:

Spago by Wolfang Puck: an outpost of the highly-acclaimed restaurant where diners can look forward to some of the chef’s signature classics including the famous smoked salmon pizza alongside some brand new dishes which are a fusion of American, Asian and Italian influences

*THE MAINE: A third outpost from Montreal gastropreneur Joey Ghazal in addition to London and Ibiza, with its trademark buzzy atmosphere and a menu that plays homage to the summers he spent in New England

Caviar Kaspia: located in the most romantic spot, offering a decadent dining experience from the Parisien institution where French dining meets Russian tradition

A regional speciality restaurant serving authentic local fish dishes cooked over charcoal in the traditional way

Casa Sol: An original concept restaurant developed in partnership with drinks specialist Proof Creative (behind some of the world’s best bars). The restaurant explores the rich flavour palate of Latin cuisine created using the finest local ingredients. Rum is also a speciality here, offering one of the largest selections in Türkiye including an exclusively-created in-house blend

ORO by Alfredo Russo: an elevated Italian dining experience, overseen by the internationally-acclaimed chef Alfredo Russo, offering a contemporary spin on some time-honoured classics , complemented by a carefully curated wine list and selection of signature cocktails

TWENTY4: open 24 hours a day serving a diverse choice of international plates alongside an array of authentic local Turkish specialities

Le Melange & Chocolatier: delivering sweet treats a plenty, the handmade chocolates are not to be missed with local speciality nuts, dried apricots and figs

Ice Cream Parlour: refreshing hand-crafted gelato and ice lollies with a tempting menu of exotic flavours including Bodrum tangerine and Turkish pistachio



WELLNESS

The flagship 4,500sqm Maxx WellBeing Centre offers a sanctuary of wellness comprising 20 treatment rooms, offering an extensive menu of holistic and science-based treatments from prestigious international spa brands including Biologique Recherche, Art of Detox Phytomer and Swiss Perfection. A soul soothing menu of signature spa rituals will be available including the authentic Turkish Bath treatment using locally sourced products including roses and rosewater.

Other wellbeing facilities include extensive hydro and thermal experiences, a tranquil relaxation space and a dedicated Medi-Spa area. A comprehensive visiting practitioner and retreat programme are also on offer based on the Maxx Royal Seven Elements of Wellbeing programmes, combining traditional anti-ageing protocols with holistic healing rituals.

This is complemented by a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness studio and an extensive roster of group classes available including reformer Pilates, antigravity yoga, functional strength, breathwork and sound healing, spinning and more.

FAMILY FUN

The gargantuan Maxxi Land children’s Club is the largest in the region accommodating kids from one through to teens with incredible age appropriate spaces including a dedicated workshop where fun-filled mini masterclasses will take place; a party room where-no-holds barred singing and dancing is encouraged and a mini stage area for adorable performances. Children up to 11 years old can also enjoy a complimentary lunch served in the Twenty4 restaurant with a tempting array of dishes available. Teens are well catered to with less structured and more adventure-based activities including tennis tournaments, windsurfing and Stand Up Paddling.

There is also plenty of opportunity for family bonding time with the thoughtfully curated entertainment programme including family tournaments, live music and sunset parties.

Babysitting is also available upon request.

SCORPIOS

The partnership with **Scorpios will allow guests to immerse themselves in the cross-cultural experimentation in music and art that the creative beach concept is known for. Wellness and nutrition will be central to the experience with a holistic wellbeing programme informed by ancient wisdom and the latest in modern scientific research as well as a restaurant specialising in Aegean cuisine served in a relaxed family-style sharing environment.

Scorpios Bodrum also marks the brand’s first 24-hour offering, with exclusive accommodation encouraging guests to make the most of the beautiful Bodrum sunrise.

ART & CULTURE

Guests can enjoy an immersive journey through contemporary art curated by Zeynep Utku, founder of Arts Connected and graduate of Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design.

As a central figure on the international art scene, recognised and applauded for his corten steel sculptures, Bernar Venet, has created one of his largest scale monumental sculptures to date with the construction of two arising vertical arcs at the entrance to the resort’s marina. In addition to this, Venet’s work appears throughout the property with his sketches adorning the walls of the public spaces as well as a number of his sculptures. There is also an exhibition showcasing his works, marking the first time this collection has been displayed in Türkiye.

Refik Anadol, the Türkiye-born Los Angeles-based new media creative, who, for much of the past decade, has hypnotised the world with his swirling A.I. art landscapes, is showcasing one of his arresting installations in the resort’s lobby. Anadol’s digital art work has been inspired by data collected from the seas and is displayed on a giant screen.

The property is home to two art galleries where through Arts Connected, Utku has partnered with BASTOK LESSEL, founded by Tom David Bastok and Dylan Lessel. A dynamic exhibition programme is planned featuring blue-chip artworks which is also open to non-residents. A pioneering residency programme is currently in the works kicking-off with innovative Canadian artist Chloe Wise .

An inspiring itinerary of local cultural experiences has been curated, providing the opportunity to delve into Türkiye’s rich heritage including visits to Ephesus Ancient City (UNESCO World Heritage), The House of the Virgin Mary and Sirince Village and Pamukkale Travertines and Hierapolis Ancient City.

Rates start from €875/approx. £750 based on two people sharing a luxury suite with a sea view including breakfast. Access to the Maxxi Land Kid’s Club is complimentary for children aged 3-12 years old.

Maxx Royal Bodrum is located approximately 47km from Milas Bodrum airport, taking around 60 mins by road, 22 mins by boat transfer and 15 mins by helicopter.