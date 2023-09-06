UAE-founded ENVI Lodges announces first Africa property

Eco-lodge group ENVI Lodges has signed a management agreement for its first property in Africa – a sustainable beachfront lodge in Paje, Zanzibar.

The barefoot luxury resort ENVI Paje will feature 25 low-impact villas with private pools, nestled between palm vegetation and a beach. There will also be a restaurant, lounge, communal deck and infinity pool.

Expected to open in December 2024, ENVI’s debut in Africa project is hoped to kickstart the firm’s expansion in the continent.

“Entering the African continent signifies a crucial milestone for ENVI Lodges, so we want to get this right,” said Chris Nader, ENVI’s co-founder. “We are designing the project to offer our guests a very intimate and laid-back experience, focusing on wellbeing, slow food and fitness. We want to respect the environment where this lodge will be developed and are working closely with the various stakeholders to minimise our footprint on the land, to preserve the majestic palm trees, and to protect the white-sandy beach for which Paje is known.”

An environmentally conscious development, the project will follow ENVI’s sustainability standards covering environment, community, and culture. These standards include the use of renewable energy sources and the incorporation of locally sourced materials in construction. The onsite chef’s garden will ensure fresh, farm-to-table dining experiences, further enhancing the lodge’s sustainability footprint.

