Two new Radisson properties open in Poland

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sopot and the Radisson Hotel Szklarska Poręba, bringing its portfolio to 14 properties in operation in Poland.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, area senior vice president of the area central & southern Europe region for Radisson Hotel Group, said: “As part of our five-year strategic plan, Radisson Hotel Group is developing extensively in Poland and our new openings in Sopot and Szklarska Poręba are extremely valuable additions to our portfolio.

“We want to reassure our future guests that, with our Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, we are putting all the relevant measures in place to ensure their health and safety in this new era of travel.”

Radisson Blu Hotel, Sopot is a new landmark property on the Baltic coastline.

Founded by a doctor from Napoleon’s army, Sopot is a famed Polish seaside health resort known for its healing mineral water spring.

The new-build Radisson Blu Hotel, Sopot is located just 250 meters from the wide, sandy beach and in the immediate vicinity of beautiful gardens and recreational areas.

The 219-room hotel allows guests to absorb the relaxing seaside atmosphere, while also within easy reach of the vibrant cities of Gdańsk and Gdynia.

Attractions such as longest wooden pier in Europe and Monte Cassino promenade are among the top sites nearby.

Katarzyna Dowgiałło-Edel, general manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Sopot, said: “We believe that Radisson Blu Hotel, Sopot will be a vibrant resort throughout the year as one of the most prominent meeting and cultural venues within the tri-city metropolis.

“The infrastructure and facilities we are offering within the hotel complex can be used and enjoyed not only by our clients, but also by local residents who are looking to experience our extensive leisure and MICE offering.”

Located at the Giant Mountains, the new Radisson Hotel Szklarska Poręba welcomes guests to an upscale, full-service hotel with Scandinavian-inspired hospitality.

The Radisson Hotel Szklarska Poręba is the ideal starting point for an exploration of the popular cycling and hiking territory. Szklarska Poręba boasts one of the largest ski resorts in Poland’s Karkonosze mountain range, made up of 20 ski lifts covering 20 kilometres of trails of varying difficulty.

Radisson Hotel Szklarska Poręba features 104 stylish rooms and spacious apartments, designed to enhance and embrace the local mountain atmosphere. Most of the rooms and suites offer terraces or balconies with amazing views of the Giant Mountains or Jelenia Góra Valley.