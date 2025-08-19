Two Good to be True: Finnair launches Double Avios and Tier Points

Finnair has just announced a new offer, rewarding its loyal Finnair Plus members with the opportunity to collect double Avios and tier points on all new Finnair flight bookings, over the next 10 days.

Customers booking between 19 August to 28 August 2025 will receive double Avios and tier points, on all flights through until 23 August 2026, providing ample opportunity to earn points and fast track your tier status.

Whether customers are looking for a quick trip to the Nordics or Baltics or want to travel further afield to Tokyo or Hong Kong, this offer covers all Finnair marketed and Finnair or Norra operated flights.

The limited time offer can also be applied across all ticket types (Superlight, Light, Classic and Flex) in all travel classes (Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class) including travel extras bought in conjunction with these flights.

To benefit from the special promotion, customers should ensure their Finnair Plus membership number is added to their booking so they can see the estimated Avios earned when comparing ticket options.

One-way flights from the UK to Helsinki start at 12,000 Avios in Economy and 18,000 in Business Class, meaning that customers will be one step closer to their next getaway. Finnair Plus members can also collect and spend loyalty currency across partner airlines.

This offer comes following the announcement of Finnair’s partnership with IAG Loyalty to adopt Avios in March 2024, in line with other oneworld partners’ loyalty programs.

For further information about collecting Avios and tier points from flights, please visit https://www.finnair.com/fi-en/finnair-plus/collect-and-use-avios