American Airlines and Stand Up To Cancer “go further together” with annual fundraising campaign

American Airlines is proud to support Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) for the ninth consecutive year with its 2025 fundraising campaign aimed at advancing innovative cancer research. This year’s effort reflects a shared vision for a future without cancer, with a focus on early cancer detection, understanding your family history and personalized therapies.

When it comes to fighting cancer, “Let’s go further, together.” This powerful message is more than just a phrase — it’s a call to action. It underscores the belief that by standing together, we can advance faster toward effective treatments and cures.

From Aug. 15 to Sept. 30, 2025 customers who donate $25 or more to SU2C online at StandUpToCancer.org/AmericanAirlines will receive 25 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles for every dollar contributed. Thanks to the support of Mastercard, customers who use their American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card to donate between $25 and $10,000 online will receive 50 bonus miles for every dollar until Sept. 30, or when qualifying donations reach $3 million, whichever comes first.

“For nearly a decade, our collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer has reflected the heart of our mission to care for people on life’s journey,” said Ron DeFeo, American’s Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. “We are a company that deeply cares for our team members and our communities. This campaign is about more than miles. It’s about moving forward together toward a future where fewer lives are lost to cancer.”

The campaign kicked off last week with SU2C’s one-hour, commercial-free televised fundraising special airing for the first time from Nashville nationally across major networks and streaming platforms. The broadcast featured unique collaborative performances from different musical genres and SU2C celebrity ambassadors voicing their support for the critical need to fund lifesaving cancer research. American was honored to be part of the program highlighting the voices of survivors, researchers and advocates working to accelerate the path to cures. Team members from the Reservations and Service Recovery team at American, alongside other departments, volunteered during the telecast to help take donation pledges.

“American Airlines has been an extraordinary collaborator in helping us accelerate the pace of cancer research,” said Rusty Robertson, Stand Up To Cancer co-founder. “For nine years, their steadfast commitment — and the generosity of their customers and team members — has fueled groundbreaking work in early detection, prevention, and new treatments. We are deeply grateful to everyone at American Airlines who stands with us in our mission to cure cancer.”

Since the start of this powerful collaboration with SU2C in 2016, American and its generous customers have helped raise more than $28 million to support groundbreaking cancer research. In 2019, American unveiled a specially designed Airbus A321 featuring SU2C livery. The aircraft proudly displays the names of loved ones honored by customers and team members who have been impacted by the disease. This moving tribute at 30,000 feet is a constant reminder of those who inspire this mission.

The path to saving lives begins with action. Together, we’re moving forward with purpose.

Learn more about the 2025 fundraising campaign and learn more about how to donate at www.standuptocancer.org/AmericanAirlines.