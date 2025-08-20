Eight Irresistible Reasons to Trade Winter for the Maldives

The Maldives, with its powder-soft sands and shimmering turquoise waters, becomes even more alluring during the festive season. Bathed in golden light, the islands feel like an endless summer’s day, where time moves at the unhurried pace of the tides. It is a moment made for resetting and recharging, for treasuring personal connections in a setting far removed from the everyday. Whether toasting to the New Year beneath a canopy of stars, indulging in oceanfront luxury, or surrendering to the serenity of island life, Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of private island resorts presents a meaningful gift for those who plan ahead.

From intimate villas on remote atolls to vibrant escapes just a short speedboat ride from Malé, travelers are invited to embrace the spirit of celebration with the limited-time Festive Early Bird offer. Available to book until October 15, 2025, the offer includes oceanfront villa stays in postcard-perfect settings, New Year’s Eve celebrations and seasonal festivities, daily breakfast, daily resort credits, complimentary non-motorized water sports, and thoughtful touches unique to each resort. Valid for stays from December 15, 2025, to January 10, 2026, it is an invitation to trade winter’s chill for barefoot luxury and sun-soaked serenity.

Island Journeys by Speedboat: North and South Malé Atoll

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes guests to a season where time slows and the stars shine more brightly with its Celestial Festive Escape package. Mornings begin with breakfast at La Locanda, setting the tone for days shaped by indulgence and discovery. With daily resort credits, time can be spent lingering over gourmet dining, raising a glass to the sunset, or retreating to The Ritz-Carlton Spa for a rejuvenating ritual. The discreet care of a dedicated ‘Aris Meeha’ island butler ensures every moment flows effortlessly, while the calm lagoon invites exploration with complimentary non-motorized water sports. Here, the festive season becomes an art form, every detail considered and every experience curated with care. ritzcarlton.com/Maldives

At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, the Festive Early Bird package marks its inaugural season of celebration, blending serene seclusion with a joyful island spirit. After a leisurely breakfast at Veyo, guests may choose to use their daily resort credit for a private beach dinner under the stars, a rejuvenating spa treatment, or a tranquil sunset cruise across the lagoon. Complimentary non-motorized water sports open the door to the atoll’s opalescent playground, while the warm care of a dedicated ‘Safeeru’ ensures each detail is flawlessly arranged. Festivities extend beyond the shore with a group excursion—snorkeling among vibrant marine life or spotting dolphins at play—and a professional photography session provides a keepsake to carry the magic of the Maldives home. jwmarriottkaafuatoll.com

Framed by lush tropical gardens with powdery sands just steps away, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa welcomes the season with its Festive Early Bird package, where convivial dining and family-friendly fun take center stage. Days unfold with breakfast, lunch, and dinner across a variety of venues, complemented by specialty dining at Baan Thai or Sea Salt using dining credits. Fresh juices and aromatic coffees accompany every meal, and children under twelve dine with compliments when joining their parents. Complimentary shared speedboat transfers set the tone for a stress-free arrival, while each day presents opportunities for paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, or friendly matches on the tennis court. A 15% savings on spa treatments adds a restorative note to the celebration. sheratonmaldives.com

Secluded Horizons: Dhaalu and Shaviyani Atolls

Understated luxury defines the Exquisite Festive Retreat at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, set on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll where unspoiled beaches meet the azure Indian Ocean. Breakfast at ALBA begins each day, followed by the freedom to shape the hours ahead entirely to personal desire. Daily resort credits create opportunities for elevated dining, curated wine pairings, or transformative treatments at the Iridium Spa, while complimentary non-motorized water sports reveal the prismatic life beneath the waves. The signature St. Regis Butlers orchestrate each moment with quiet precision, ensuring the holiday unfolds as seamlessly as it is memorably. stregismaldives.com

A multigenerational haven in the secluded beauty of Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa celebrates the season with its Festive Splendor package. Breakfast at Aailaa sets a relaxed pace, leading into days enriched by daily resort credits—perhaps for a romantic dinner on the beach or a spa ritual at Spa by JW. Complimentary non-motorized water sports encourage exploration, from paddleboarding across the lagoon to kayaking over crystal-clear waters. Family by JW Little Griffins Kids Club, one of the Maldives’ largest, keeps younger guests joyfully engaged with over a hundred activities, while couples savor quiet moments along the shore. A professional photography session preserves the spirit of the season, and the attentive service of a ‘Thakuru’ personal butler ensures every detail is perfectly considered. jwmarriottmaldives.com

Underwater Spectacle: North Ari, Baa, and Lhaviyani Atolls

With its Festive Favors package, W Maldives stages a bold, playful take on the holiday season, where one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs lies just beyond the villa deck. Mornings start with breakfast at KITCHEN, flowing into leisurely lunches and dinners across vibrant venues, while the in-room W Mix Bar answers midday cravings. Daily resort credits bring the freedom to craft each day’s pleasures, from a blissful escape at AWAY® Spa to an ocean adventure or a castaway evening with sunset cocktails on Gaathafushi private island. Between festivities, the reef beckons with kaleidoscopic marine life, offering a natural playground for those whose festive spirit thrives with a splash of seawater. wmaldives.com

In the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to Celebrate Festive with its Early Bird package, a wellness-focused retreat where rejuvenation meets discovery. A complimentary upgrade from breakfast to half board sets the stage for nourishing evenings, while children under 12 enjoy a complimentary stay and dining. Spa treatments are enhanced with a 20% savings, and days may be spent kayaking across the atoll’s azure waters, capturing memories in a professional photo session, or joining the resort’s program of recharging activities. The Westin Family Kids Club keeps younger travelers happily occupied, ensuring the whole family departing renewed, reconnected, and enriched by a holiday to remember. westin-maldives.com

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa ushers guests to its Festive Season in Paradise amid the pristine beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll, presenting a seasonal celebration at this chic, eco-conscious hideaway. Breakfast starts each day, followed by the flexibility to use daily resort credits on pleasures such as a signature spa treatment, a beachside lunch, or a sparkling rosé. The festive calendar offers a curated program for all ages, and from December 16 to 21, guests can join energizing padel clinics led by internationally acclaimed champion Juani Mieres. Between celebrations, the atoll’s crystal-clear waters await—perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or snorkeling—before cooling down with a scoop of homemade Le Scoop sorbet, a sweet finish to days where family, fun, and festivity converge. lemeridien-maldives.com

