Turkish Technic to Provide Base Maintenance Services to Air Serbia

Turkish Technic, a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services has signed an agreement with the flag carrier of Serbia, Air Serbia, for the base maintenance services of four Airbus A320 family along with an A330 aircraft.

In accordance with the contract, base maintenance of the first Airbus A320ceo aircraft has commenced at Turkish Technic’s Istanbul Ataturk Airport facilities. Its Certificate of Release to Service will be issued in the first week of February. The other aircraft within the scope of the contract will be taken to service at Istanbul Ataturk Airport facilities in the upcoming months.

Commenting on the new agreement, Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic, said: ‘‘We are delighted to strengthen Turkish Technic’s partnership with Air Serbia and aim to continue building on our relationship further for the years to come. With a strong history of supporting Airbus aircraft around the world, Turkish Technic is pleased to offer one of the best quality and reliable MRO services to Air Serbia.” “

We continuously strive for operational efficiency and an even better travel experience for our passengers. Accordingly, we made a partnership with Turkish Technic and entrusted them with the maintenance of several aircraft of our Airbus fleet. We strongly believe this contract is the beginning of a great partnership between our companies,” said Jiri Marek, Air Serbia CEO.

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality service, competitive turnaround times, comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.