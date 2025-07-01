Turkish Airlines adds a third London gateway with Stansted flights

Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, is launching flights from London Stansted Airport on 18 March 2026, offering UK passengers even more convenient access to Istanbul and beyond.

The national flag carrier will operate 14 weekly flights from Stansted to meet high demand for flights to Türkiye, home to Istanbul Airport, the world’s most connected hub.

With the addition of Stansted Airport, Turkish Airlines expands its UK network to six airports, complementing its existing operations from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh. The carrier also serves the Irish market through Dublin Airport.

Following the introduction of its summer schedule as well as the flights from Stansted Airport set to launch, Turkish Airlines increases the number of weekly UK and Irish services to 170. The airline is already offering the following weekly services to Istanbul during the peak holiday season:

· London Heathrow – 47

· London Gatwick – 28

· Birmingham - 18

· Manchester – 28

· Edinburgh – 14

· Dublin – 21

Extending Turkish Airlines’ services to Stansted aligns with the airport’s £1.1 billion investment plan announced in October 2024, aimed at expanding capacity and connecting to more global destinations. A £600 million terminal expansion will enhance the passenger experience with more space, upgraded amenities, and new retail outlets. Once completed, Stansted will be able to serve up to 43 million passengers annually, create 5,000 new jobs, and double its economic contribution to £2 billion per year.

Commenting on the launch of services from Stansted Airport, Mehmet Gurulkan, Turkish Airlines’ General Manager for London, said: “We are delighted to launch flights from London Stansted, further strengthening our commitment to the UK market. This new service increases our total weekly UK – Istanbul frequencies, providing passengers even more choice and greater connectivity to our global network. By operating from Stansted, we are happy to support the airport’s continued growth and contribute to job creation and economic development in the region.”

Gareth Powell, Managing Director at London Stansted Airport, also stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines to London Stansted. This is a major milestone for the airport and a strong vote of confidence in both our operation and the vibrant, fast-growing region we serve.

“Istanbul is a fantastic destination in its own right, but this new service also opens the door to Turkish Airlines’ extensive global network, connecting London Stansted to over 353 destinations, offering passengers and businesses across our region greater choice and easier access to destinations across Asia, Africa, Australia and beyond. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Turkish Airlines and seeing this exciting new route grow.”

Flights from Stansted Airport can be booked via www.turkishairlines.com