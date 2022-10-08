JetBlue’s Signature ‘Swing for Good’ Fundraising Campaign Returns

JetBlue yesterday announced the successful return of its annual Swing for Good fundraising campaign and launch of its Bid for Good online auction. Since its tee-up in 2008, the airline’s fundraising initiative has raised over $8 million in total through its golf classic and online auction to support and further JetBlue’s roster of non-profit organizations.

Proceeds from this year’s campaign will directly benefit World Central Kitchen and the JetBlue Foundation.

“We are delighted to bring back our annual Swing for Good initiative and to welcome our partners to an event that is larger than just a day of golf, but one that has lasting impacts through the funds raised,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “At JetBlue, our mission is to inspire humanity, and we do that best through living our company values, each day, and taking our charitable efforts to new heights with support from the JetBlue Foundation.”

Join JetBlue in Giving

The Swing for Good campaign includes the launch of JetBlue’s Bid for Good online auction, powered by Charitybuzz, featuring one-of-a-kind opportunities and experiences. This auction is open to the public starting today through October 21, 2022 at JetBlueBidforGood.com.

Some of JetBlue’s exclusive Bid for Good auction lots include:

A business lunch with JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes

A flight training experience in JetBlue’s flight simulator at JetBlue University in Orlando, Florida

VIP sports experiences with either the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Brooklyn Nets, Florida Panthers, or New England Patriots

A day of golf with JetBlue’s senior leaders and executives

JetBlue Vacations packages and much more

The 2022 Swing for Good non-profit recipients include:

World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, is a non-profit organization that is first to the frontlines providing fresh meals in response to crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. Applying a model of quick action, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real time, WCK has served more than 200 million nourishing meals around the world.

“We are grateful to be part of Swing for Good, and for JetBlue’s long standing support,” said Erich Broksas, COO and Interim Co-Executive Lead, World Central Kitchen. “Whether providing travel for our team, sending crewmembers to volunteer, or filling an entire plane with supplies, JetBlue shows time and time again that we share the belief that food is more than just a meal.”

JetBlue and WCK have been consistent partners; working together to provide meals and disaster relief aid throughout the airline’s network in times of need. Most recently, JetBlue and WCK joined forces to provide relief efforts in Fort Myers Beach, due to the substantial after effects left by Hurricane Ian. JetBlue volunteers, alongside the WCK team, served hot meals to local residents and first responders, while allocating additional volunteers to support food preparation and distribution efforts at the WCK Field Kitchen.

By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of local restaurants, food trucks, or emergency kitchens, WCK serves comforting meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively, with the belief that good food provides not only nourishment, but also comfort and hope, especially in times of crisis. Learn more at wck.org.

The JetBlue Foundation provides financial, in-kind, mentorship support to educational programs and pipeline initiatives focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aviation to ensure that even more women and traditionally underrepresented groups are present in the hangars, boardrooms, airports and airline corporate offices of the future. Since 2013, the JetBlue Foundation has built lasting relationships with nearly 100 STEM and aviation-focused programs, providing over $2.7 million in grants and in-kind support to help these programs take off. The JetBlue Foundation furthers JetBlue’s work to place aviation top of mind as a future career choice for students. To learn more visit jetbluefoundation.org.

JetBlue For Good®, JetBlue’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility

Since its launch in 2016, the JetBlue For Good initiative has united and supported all areas that are most important to the airline’s customers and crewmembers – Community, Youth/Education and the Environment. JetBlue’s core programs and partnerships make direct change in the areas where its customers and crewmembers live and work by enhancing education and providing access to those that are traditionally underserved. Giving back to the communities it serves has always been at the heart of JetBlue’s mission to inspire humanity, and through JetBlue For Good initiatives the airline ensures that all crewmembers and their passions can carry the same theme – being good, for the good of all.

Customers are encouraged to join JetBlue in doing good year-round through JetBlue’s TrueBlue Points Donation Platform. TrueBlue loyalty members can donate their points to a variety of charities and causes, including World Central Kitchen and the JetBlue Foundation. All points donated go directly to the selected charity, and each charity may use the points for travel for their organization.