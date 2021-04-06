TUI UK adds thousands of trips for summer 2022

TUI UK has put more than 100,000 extra holidays on sale for next summer.

Customers will have an additional 1,500 hotels to choose from in 62 favourite hotspots, giving more choice for their long-awaited break, whether they prefer a short, mid, or long-haul getaway.

These extra holidays follow increased demand from customers who wants a break to look forward to next year.

TUI UK summer 2022 bookings have increased by 120 per cent compared to 2021, and families in particular want to book ahead, with May the most popular month for travel.

Booking patterns for next summer indicate that the great British public are looking forward to future holidays even more so, if they were unable to take one in 2020.

Based on current bookings, TUI UK’s most popular hotspots for next summer are Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Florida.

Long-haul has increased in popularity with all customer groups, and families in particular want to plan far ahead for their dream holiday.

Some 24 per cent of TUI customers have chosen to go away for a longer break compared to 2019, indicating their desire to make up for lost time and treat themselves.

All TUI package holidays are ATOL protected.