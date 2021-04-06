Marriott Executive Apartments City Center Doha takes brand into Qatar

Marriott Executive Apartments has announced its debut in Qatar with the opening of Marriott Executive Apartments City Center Doha.

The location is owned by Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC).

“We are pleased to build on our fantastic relationship with ARTIC and open the first Marriott Executive Apartments in Qatar.

“With the current trend for ‘bleisure’ travel, we believe this opening will cater for guests looking to mix business and leisure travel by creating a ‘home from home’ feeling for their longer stay,” said Safak Guvenc, area vice president, Gulf, Levant and Turkey, Marriott International.

Marriott Executive Apartments City Center Doha features 254 modern residential apartments.

The spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer separate living, sleeping and working areas so guests can live comfortably and thrive during their stay.

“This opening reflects ARTIC’s investment strategy focused on high quality hospitality assets in premium destinations that enable us to create significant additional value through redevelopment, rebranding or reformatting in partnership with leading global operators like Marriott International.

“Marriott Executive Apartments City Center Doha enhances our extended stay and serviced apartment offering and underlines our commitment to providing a full range of accommodation at the highest quality and standards of service.

“This is one of six properties in Qatar that we plan to launch with Marriott International this year, as we continue to balance our growing portfolio of operating assets with a healthy future project pipeline and contribute to the continuing expansion and range of Qatar’s hospitality sector in the process,” said Tarek El Sayed, chief executive, ARTIC.

Centrally located in West Bay, Doha’s business and diplomatic district, the hotel is in close proximity to Doha Exhibition & Convention Center and City Center Mall, and is near to some of the city’s most famous sites including the Qatar National Museum, Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Corniche, Souq Waqif and Katara Cultural Village.

West Bay metro station is a short 5-minute walk from the hotel, while Hamad International Airport is a 21-kilometre drive.