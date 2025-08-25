TUI strengthens presence in Asia

TUI Group continuous to expand in key Asian markets and announces its second hotel in Cambodia: TUI Blue Angkor Grace. The opening follows the launch of TUI Blue Sihanoukville in May 2025. In the current financial year, TUI has expanded its footprint in the region with the addition of seven hotels across China, Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia. This brings the group’s Asian portfolio to a total of 25 hotels in eight countries.

Situated in Siem Reap, Cambodia’s second-largest city, TUI Blue Angkor Grace boasts a prime location near the iconic Angkor Wat temple complex and the Tonlé Sap Lake.“We are delighted to support the expansion of the leisure hotel industry in Cambodia with our expertise and to bring more international attention to TUI Blue Angkor Grace, which is not only an excellent hotel but also a real gem for wellness seekers”, says Artur Gerber, CEO TUI Hotels & Resorts. “TUI BLUE Angkor Grace’s offerings will bring forth ancient wisdom and the power of Angkorian past into the present in order to heal ourselves, our family, our earth and our community”, adds Elain Younn, CEO of Grace Hospitality Company LTD.

TUI Blue Angkor Grace will feature 151 rooms. Focused on wellness, the hotel has different facilities to cater to various needs, including a hydrotherapy experience featuring a magnesium-rich pool, onsen and ice baths as well as traditional healing practices, offering rejuvenating scrubs and therapies. To complement those experiences, TUI Blue Angkor Grace also invites guests to enhance their wellness journey at the gym, which provides diverse activities led by certified coaches, as well as standard equipment. Additionally, the Aum Yoga Studio offers daily classes in a peaceful setting, while the Amazing Grace Sound Healing Temple offers sound therapy sessions. The Kids Wellness Center is dedicated to children’s development and wellbeing and is available for children between six months to 12 years old. The hotel has strong relationships with the local community in Siem Reap, for example, it collaborates with farmers to produce local ingredients for its culinary delights.

In the coming months, TUI will continue its strategic expansion across Asia, with plans to grow in sought-after holiday destinations such as Vietnam and Malaysia. The Group is also increasingly targeting travellers from the Asian region who are looking for authentic holiday experiences.