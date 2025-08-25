Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel Invites Guests to Experience Africa’s Icons

Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel invites guests to experience the majesty of Victoria Falls paired with the thrill of seeing Africa’s Big Five in their natural habitat. Tucked inside the Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve, the property spans 6,100 acres of protected wilderness, offering unparalleled access to Zimbabwe’s most iconic landscapes.

The hotel’s 16 elegantly appointed suites capture safari romance, framed by private verandas and lush gardens where zebras and antelope wander at will. Inside, heritage touches meet modern comforts, while personalised service ensures every stay feels both intimate and effortless. Families and couples will appreciate the privacy and personalisation that set the property apart

Days begin with expertly guided morning and afternoon game drives, offering close encounters with Africa’s Big Five. For a more immersive experience, guests can also embark on walking safaris, discovering the reserve’s rich biodiversity from a fresh perspective. A signature highlight is the opportunity to take part in a meaningful rhino conservation experience, culminating in a magical bush dinner under the stars.

With Victoria Falls just minutes away, adventure continues along rainforest paths, where the roar of the cascade grows louder with every step. Guests may explore its viewpoints with an expert guide, gaining insight into the geological power and cultural lore of this world wonder.

As the sun sets, guests are invited to indulge in a curated gin tasting experience on the hotel’s garden terrace or in the garden overlooking a watering hole. The experience showcases a selection of regional craft gins paired with botanicals and gourmet bites, the perfect way to toast to another day in the African bush.

Dining at 1871 Restaurant showcases seasonal Zimbabwean flavours with elegant execution. Menus feature regionally inspired dishes like Zambezi crayfish and smoked venison carpaccio, complemented by garden-fresh ingredients and local beverages. Guests may dine beneath chandeliers or out on the terrace as wildlife gather at the nearby watering hole.

Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel introduces a limited time offer designed to showcase its extraordinary setting. The package includes

Daily gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinner with local beverages

Luxury accommodation in a Reserve or Garden View Suite

Immersive guided walking safari led by expert trackers

Private guided tour of the Victoria Falls

Daily game drives, choose between morning or afternoon sessions

Curated sunset gin tasting experience with canapes

Signature Anantara welcome gift

Seamless return transfers between Victoria Falls International Airport and hotel

This package starts from USD 1400 per room per night.

Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel presents Africa at its most intimate and awe-inspiring. It’s a place where nature reigns, and where every moment tells a story worth remembering.