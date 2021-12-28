Tui launches summer sale to UK travellers

Tui UK has launched a ‘Live Happy’ sale on all summer holidays departing between May and the end of October next year.

The sale, which includes savings of up to £300 on package holidays flying with Tui Airways or other airlines with the code SALE, has thousands of free kids’ places up for grabs, low deposits from £60 per person and £0 deposit on direct debit bookings made online.

In addition, the sale offers single parents and solo travellers the opportunity to save £200 on bookings with one adult and a minimum spend of £800, or £250 on long-haul bookings with one adult and a minimum spend of £1,000.

Whether cruise lovers prefer exploring the Mediterranean or the Caribbean, they can benefit from £300 off Marella Cruises departing between May 2022 and April 2023 with the code CRUISE300.

Or, for cruisers looking to explore the cities of Europe from some of the finest waterways, TUI River Cruises is offering a saving of £300 on sailings departing between to March 28th and October 2028th next year with the code TUIRC300.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at TUI, said: “Many of our customers haven’t had a holiday for a while, so are booking more premium hotels, upgraded rooms or longer durations to make their long-awaited getaway extra special.

“This is why we’re offering discounts across our full range of holidays, affordable testing packages and the reassurance of our Customer Promise to help everyone have the break they deserve and can look forward to next summer.”