Sandals launches 12 Days of Christmas sale

Agents can book a luxury Caribbean holiday with Sandals for their clients before January 6th and save £150 on package holidays of seven-nights or more, with the 12 Days of Christmas sale.

To take advantage of the £150 saving, agents must quote ‘12DAYS’ when making a new booking of seven-nights or more for their clients at any Sandals or Beaches Resort,

either online or via the UK call centre.

The 12 Days of Christmas discount is in addition to current offers of up to 45 per cent off the cost of accommodation, up to £700 savings with the Sandals and Beaches Booking Bonus, plus an extra five per cent discount applicable on selected rooms, resorts and departure dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travel dates are available in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Clients can choose from a range of tropical destinations such as Curaçao (opening in April), the Bahamas, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Grenada and Turks & Caicos.

Guests can also rest assured knowing that their booking is in safe hands, with the Sandals Holiday Assurance Programme - valid on bookings departing up until the end of December next year.

Holiday prices can be secured and guaranteed with a £175 per person deposit.

Full balance is due 71-days before departure.