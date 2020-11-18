Tryp by Wyndham headed for New Zealand

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has unveiled plans to introduce its Tryp by Wyndham brand to New Zealand.

The company will develop two new hotels: the 212-room Tryp by Wyndham Remarkables Park Queenstown and the 76-room Tryp by Wyndham Tory Street Wellington.

Under development by Safari Group, Wyndham’s longstanding franchise partner in New Zealand, the design-centric hotels are the latest in a series of new projects for Wyndham’s growing lifestyle brand.

In just the last year, Tryp by Wyndham has announced new hotels planned for key cities across Australasia including Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth, as well as in key international markets like Orlando, Florida and Manaus, Brazil, to name just a few.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Safari Group on the launch of our TRYP by Wyndham brand in New Zealand,” said Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“New Zealand is a beautiful destination that enchants travellers with its stunning scenery and outdoor adventures.

“Prior to the pandemic, arrivals to the country were on the rise for six consecutive years. As the world reopens, Wyndham will be ready to welcome travellers back with industry-leading brands in the world’s most sought-after destinations.”

Expected to start construction in late 2021 with plans to open in 2023, Tryp by Wyndham Remarkables Park Queenstown is a stylish new hotel that will put guests in the heart of one of the world’s most exciting destinations.

The hotel will feature a collection of 212 contemporary guestrooms and serviced apartments boasting panoramic views of the mountains and ski slopes.

Guests can also expect a range of food and beverage options as well as social spaces to mingle after an exhilarating day exploring the scenic region.

The Tryp by Wyndham Tory Street Wellington will commence construction early next year and is expected to open in March 2022.

The 76-room hotel will reflect a 1920s art deco theme reminiscent of ‘old Chicago’, and offer conference space, a fitness room and a rooftop deck and spa.