Trip.com Group Hosts Abu Dhabi Delegation

Trip.com Group hosted a delegation led by H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism

During their visit to the Group’s HQ, H.E. Saleh Al Geziry and his delegation were welcomed by Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun. Both parties discussed ways to enhance the strong relationship as well as new areas of collaboration to promote Abu Dhabi.

The two parties signed a strategic partnership at the Arabian Travel Market last year to promote the UAE capital as a premium travel destination, with campaigns targeting travellers in key markets across Asia and Europe.

During the discussion, both sides expressed willingness to deepen cooperation in various areas, including product development and marketing, particularly in newly developed Abu Dhabi attractions.

Mr Bo Sun and H.E. Saleh Al Geziry shared ideas on enhancing product variety and strategies to leverage Trip.com Group’s channels to further promote Abu Dhabi’s new offerings and increase visitor arrivals.

Both sides also touched on various ideas to enhance Abu Dhabi’s presence and influence in the Chinese market.

Ctrip search volume shows that Abu Dhabi-related keywords far exceeded the level seen from January to June 2019. The average daily flight search volume in 2023 has increased by 78% compared to the same period.

Mr Bo Sun, expressed, “We at Trip.com Group are excited to enhance our partnership and collaboration with Abu Dhabi, a remarkable travel destination known for its fascinating history, breathtaking natural beauty, and lively cultural scene.

“With its extensive brand portfolio and worldwide network, Trip.com Group will strategically expand its reach in the Middle East while supporting its destination partners, including Abu Dhabi.

“We are honoured to host H.E. Saleh Al Geziry and his delegation, and we appreciated the engaging discussion. Going forward, Trip.com Group will continue to leverage its strengths in marketing and technology capabilities to showcase and promote Abu Dhabi’s beauty and diverse experiences to international travellers worldwide.”