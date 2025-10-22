TAP FORBIZ IS THE NEW SOLUTION FOR BUSINESSES

TAP Air Portugal has a new offer for companies, TAP FORBIZ, which allows greater flexibility in flight bookings and reduced travel costs, while managers and employees gain direct benefits.

TAP FORBIZ is designed to support companies of all sizes, from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large multinationals, simplifying travel routines, reducing costs and providing access to exclusive benefits and advantages.

With TAP FORBIZ, the Portuguese airline offers businesses more than just discounts, proposing a true partnership where everyone wins. Companies reduce expenses and gain greater control, travel managers have simplified tools at their disposal, and employees enjoy greater comfort and recognition on each trip.

Joining TAP FORBIZ is a smart strategy that has already won over influential leaders such as Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Olympic Committee, Rui Miguel Nabeiro, CEO of Delta Cafés, and Roberta Medina, Vice-President of Rock in Rio.

By responding to the diverse needs of the market, the programme has already attracted more than 15,000 companies worldwide.

For SMEs, TAP FORBIZ offers a simple cashback scheme. Whenever an employee flies with TAP, the company accumulates up to five per cent of the value of the trip in credit, which can be used to cover all expenses for a new booking, including ticket prices, services and fees, as well as costs related to extra baggage, Fast Track, airport lounge access and seat pre-booking.

During the official launch campaign, which runs until 21 November, companies that register for the TAP FORBIZ programme for SMEs will also receive a special bonus of €50.

The advantages of TAP FORBIZ do not replace the other benefits offered by the airline. Employees continue to accumulate miles in TAP Miles&Go, the frequent flyer programme.

To make managers’ daily lives and travel reports easier, the TAP FORBIZ website offers a practical tool that brings together bookings, balances and flight history in a single management space.

For large companies, the programme has been designed with customised conditions that reflect the complexity of their operations, with discounts across the entire network, detailed monthly reports and close monitoring by a dedicated account manager. The support is not limited to the company.

Employees also benefit from priority boarding and guaranteed seat reservations.

Corporate events also find a reliable partner in TAP FORBIZ. If your company needs to organise a congress, conference or other type of event, TAP offers flexible packages that can be tailored to the size of the proposed activity and the number of participants. Discounts of up to 15 per cent are available on travel.

TAP FORBIZ provides a quick and intuitive survey, consisting of three simple questions, which helps business managers identify the product best suited to their needs.

With clear and measurable benefits, TAP FORBIZ has tailor-made solutions for all companies. For TAP, the programme consolidates the airline’s role as an ally in the corporate and human growth of companies that fly or wish to fly around the world.

More information at tapforbiz.com.