Travel Tech Asia headed for Singapore next year

Messe Berlin has revealed it will be organising the inaugural Travel Tech Asia 2020 in Singapore.

The three-day conference will take place from October 21st-23rd at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.

Travel Tech Asia is under ITB Asia’s umbrella of events and will be co-located with ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia in 2020, bringing together the largest travel showcase yet in Asia.

“In recent years, we have seen a remarkable development in travel technology and the integral role it is playing for the travel industry.

“Travel Tech Asia 2020 aims to provide the community with a platform for in-depth discussions on how technology can disrupt and transform the travel landscape,” said Katrina Leung, managing director of Messe Berlin (Singapore).

Travel Tech Asia will bring together a fresh set of buyer participants, the tech buyers.

These buyers are heads of distribution, sales and marketing, e-commerce and it from hotels, travel agencies, airlines, tours and activities - the key decision makers in evaluating and selecting the best travel tech in the market that best fit the industry needs.

Conference speakers will share emerging technologies, trends, ideas and applicable case studies that will set the stage for new possibilities in travel.

Innovations surrounding e-commerce, internet of things in hospitality, transportation, AI, VR and AR, big data and cloud, payment solutions and revenue management and optimisation, will also be featured at the show to showcase the possibilities in travel tech and how it is set to revolutionise the industry.

Find out more here.