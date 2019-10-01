St. Regis Venice welcomes first guests in Italy

The St. Regis Venice has opened, located steps away from Piazza San Marco and boasting the largest waterfrontage in the city.

The opening follows a two-year, full-scale renovation, restoring the grandeur of the former Grand Hotel Britannia, which opened in 1895 – the same year as the inaugural Venice Biennale.

The hotel offers 169 guestrooms and suites, many of which boast private terraces or Juliet balconies for sweeping views of iconic landmarks.

Situated across the Grand Canal from Punta della Dogana, the hotel marries its celebrated heritage with the St. Regis brand’s modern design and bespoke service throughout a unique collection of five Venetian palaces, with the oldest dating back to the 17th century.

The hotel’s spacious secluded garden sets the hotel apart, making it a lifestyle destination where guests and locals alike can enjoy remarkable views of the Grand Canal.

The St. Regis Venice marks the brand’s third location in Italy, joining the St. Regis Florence and the St. Regis Rome.

“Venice is one of the world’s most inimitable cities; one which has inspired royalty, artists, merchants and jet setters alike for more than fifteen centuries,” said Jenni Benzaquen, vice president of luxury brands, Europe, Marriott International.

“The St. Regis Venice unites the captivating spirit of the city with the timeless sophistication and service of the brand, re-interpreting Venice’s rich history through a modern lens.”

From its ideal location at the mouth of the Grand Canal, the St. Regis Venice offers unparalleled vistas of some of Venice’s most celebrated landmarks, including the Santa Maria della Salute Basilica and the Punta della Dogana Museum.

More Information

Throughout its storied history, the St. Regis Venice, in its various guises, has played host to a roster of illustrious guests, global influencers and tastemakers.

The five ‘palazzi’ that make up the hotel enjoy a position of privilege overlooking the Grand Canal, with Badoer Tiepolo being the oldest palazzo, which dates back to the 17th century.

By the 19th century, palazzi Tiepolo, Barozzi and Regina were converted into the Grand Hotel Britannia, more recently known as Hotel Europa & Regina.

The Grand Hotel Britannia attracted notable intellectuals and socialites as well as renowned painters J.M.W. Turner, John Singer Sargent and Claude Monet, who in the autumn of 1908 was inspired by the hotel’s spectacular views during his stay as a guest and worked to capture the passage of light in his artwork.

It is recorded in the book Monet in Venice by Philippe Piguet that Claude Monet’s wife, Alice, remarked in her daily letters to her daughter during their stay, “the views from our hotel room are the most magnificent of all Venice, and it’s all for Monet!”

The hotel was also the first in Venice to have electricity in every room.