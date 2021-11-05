WTM London Virtual to return next week

WTM & TF Virtual - the two-day virtual event that takes place on Monday and Tuesday - has finalised its programme of on-demand sessions.

WTM & TF Virtual follows on from the WTM London and Travel Forward in-person events held at ExCeL this week, where global brands and leaders once again came together to do business and plan for the future of the travel industry.

For those who were unable to attend the live event, WTM & TF Virtual will run from 07:00-22:00 GMT to allow travel and tourism visitors to access at different times zones across the globe.

A whole host of sessions and conferences that took place during WTM London and Travel Forward in-person shows will be available on demand on the virtual platform, covering the whole spectrum of the industry.

On-demand sessions include the chance to find out about Changing Trends as Domestic Demand Leads European Recovery, with insight from Oxford Economics managing director, Europe and Middle East, David Goodger, and Evan Saunders, vice president, global tourism and hospitality, Near.com.

Responsible Tourism sessions will also be available on demand, including Conversations with Tourism Leaders, led by WTM’s responsible tourism advisor, Harold Goodwin, and bosses from across the travel spectrum, including airlines, hotel groups and travel organisers

As expected, other Responsible Tourism session will look at issues such as sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

The Future Development of World Tourism Cities will be discussed, led by the World Tourism Cities Foundation, while rebuilding tourism, destination briefings and wellness developments all also feature.

In separate interviews, aviation analyst John Strickland speaks to Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, and easyJet chief executive, Johan Lundgren.

Simon Press, WTM London and Travel Forward exhibition director, said: “The success of WTM London’s and Travel Forward’s in-person events have proved beyond doubt that face-to-face networking is back, but for those unable to attend the in-person event, WTM & TF Virtual is the perfect solution.”