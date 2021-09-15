Domes of Corfu joins Autograph Collection

Autograph Collection has welcomed Domes of Corfu to its growing portfolio.

Located on the sun-kissed shores of the turquoise Ionian Sea, the stunning hotel offers an exclusive, bohemian experience, bringing together world-class dining, serene wellness facilities and family adventures.

Situated on the Greek island’s western coast, along the famous blue flag-awarded Glyfada beach, the hotel is enclosed by a magical landscape at the roots of the pine-covered cliffs above.

Only a 20-minute drive from Corfu International Airport and Old Town Corfu, a UNESCO World heritage site, guests have prime access to explore the very best of the island.

“We are thrilled to expand our offering of one-of-a-kind hotels in Greece and to debut Autograph Collection on the paradisical island of Corfu,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader, Autograph Collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Greece is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and we are confident that the combination of Corfu’s natural beauty with Autograph Collection Hotels’ passion for design, will make Domes of Corfu one of the country’s leading leisure resorts.”

Elegantly designed with domed architecture, Domes of Corfu features 233 guestrooms and suites each with its own private patio or veranda that reveal lightly scented gardens of blue jacaranda flower trees throughout.

The hotel’s modern design aesthetic and stone-hued earthy interiors feature natural materials found in local surroundings.