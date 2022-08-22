Tourism Tasmania has launched its new immersive and personalised digital experience, Discover Tasmania, which enables users to explore Tasmania and helps travellers shape a trip best suited to their preferences.

The new website was designed to showcase Tasmania at its best, creating a seamless, functional, digital experience which brings Tourism Tasmania’s brand platform ‘Come Down for Air’ to life.

The website reveals all Tasmania has to offer, and was created with travellers’ needs at the core of every decision. During this journey of discovery, travellers can add points of interest to their personalised itinerary using the Trip Planner, which can be shared with friends for group collaboration.

In addition, users can uncover more of the state by broadening the user’s interests and highlighting activities and destinations based on their declared interests, time available, pace, budget, or passion.

Says Emma Terry, CMO, Tourism Tasmania: “For travellers within Australia and internationally, offering a seamless digital experience is increasingly important. The new website is an immersive hub that will make planning your adventure to Tasmania easier than ever. This is just a taste of what’s to come as we create a connected experience across the full customer journey.”

Clemenger BBDO Sydney has been Tourism Tasmania’s digital creative agency since 2019 and has partnered with Tourism Tasmania to deliver the design and digital experience of the new Discover Tasmania website. Orchard was appointed to drive Tourism Tasmania’s digital transformation and has been enabled by the Optimizely digital experience platform (DXP).

In addition, Clemenger BBDO Sydney developed a content strategy for the site, which ensured uniquely Tasmanian stories sit comfortably alongside relevant, practical travel tips, providing a natural and inclusive journey for visitors.

Says Brent Kerby, CEO, Clemenger BBDO Sydney CEO: “We are proud to have partnered with Tourism Tasmania to deliver this new and exciting project. The strategic work, user experience and design for the new website have been developed with the future consumer in mind, with a truly personalised experience.”

Says Wai Kwok, CEO at Orchard: “Historically, Tourism Tasmania’s digital channels have played a strong role in the active dreaming, consideration, validation, and planning stages. The Customer Data Platform (CDP) combined with the Optimizely DXP allows us to provide every user with a more seamless connected experience.”