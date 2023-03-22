TOURISM GROWTH CONTINUES FOR RAS AL KHAIMAH

Starting from 1 November 2023, Qatar Airways will operate daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, signifying a major boost to Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s (RAKTDA) strategy to enhance global connectivity to the Emirate.

Announced at the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), which took place at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre, the move will strengthen direct international travel to Ras Al Khaimah. The daily flights will offer greater choice, flexibility and opportunities for travellers looking to explore the nature Emirate, leveraging Qatar Airways’ expansive global network of over 150 destinations spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Asia Pacific, North America, and South America.

His Excellency Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is continuing to establish itself as a major aviation hub, driven by the success of an inspiring tourism strategy that is growing from strength to strength. Our latest partnership with Qatar Airways is primed to deliver significant progress against this roadmap, while strengthening our operational footprint. We are excited to explore a long and fruitful relationship together.”

“Our partnership with Qatar Airways and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is an important step in driving Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a destination of the future,” commented Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “Unlocking joint capabilities with one of the world’s leading airlines will raise the overall competitiveness of our tourism ecosystem and meet the growing demand for travel to the Emirate. We look forward to working together to drive sustainable growth, in line with our ambition to attract 3 million visitors annually by 2030 and increase tourism’s contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP.”

Stanislav Bujnovsky, Chief Commercial Officer of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “Our partnership with Qatar Airways further cements Ras Al Khaimah as a rapidly growing aviation hub by opening a new channel to serve the thriving tourism and trade industry in the Emirate. This partnership further drives the airport’s continued development, offering easier accessibility and convenient options to passengers from key source markets.”

Just a short flight from Qatar Airways’ Doha hub Hamad International Airport, passengers will enjoy direct and seamless entry into Ras Al Khaimah. Recognised by Time magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022 and CNN Travel’s best destinations to visit in 2023 for its stunning, unique topography and geodiversity, the Emirate offers a myriad of authentic, diverse and inspiring experiences for every kind of traveller – perfect for those looking for adventure, nature, family fun and more.

