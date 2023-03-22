JetBlue Sets Plan for 200 Daily Flights at Orlando International Airport

JetBlue last week announced new a nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and two top Caribbean destinations, as the airline unveils new plans to bring more low-fare, high-quality flights to Central Florida. Launching in November 2023 and out for sale now

JetBlue will fly from Orlando to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Santiago, Dominican Republic (a). After its planned combination with Spirit, JetBlue expects to reach 200 flights a day in Orlando by 2027.

“We are pleased to share our plans to deliver more growth and more jobs in Central Florida, enabled by Florida’s booming economy, our combination with Spirit and as part of the growth commitments we agreed to with Florida Attorney General Moody,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “This growth will establish JetBlue as Orlando’s national low-fare carrier of choice, ensuring customers don’t have to choose between low fares and a great experience.”

“JetBlue’s new daily service to the Dominican Republic is a welcome addition to Orlando International Airport,” said Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “As an anchor in our innovative Terminal C, JetBlue continues to provide travelers with options to experience desirable destinations, including Orlando, recognized as one of the most visited cities in the U.S. These expanded routes help Orlando International deliver connectivity and strengthen our position as a major economic generator in the region.”

Central Florida Wins With More Low Fare, High Quality Options

Since Orlando became a JetBlue focus city 15 years ago, customers across Central Florida have embraced JetBlue’s compelling offering of low fares and a much-loved experience, including the most legroom in coach (b), free seatback entertainment, free Fly-Fi high speed internet (c), free snacks, and friendly service.

The planned combination of JetBlue and Spirit will unlock long-term growth opportunities that would not be possible otherwise, delivering JetBlue’s low-fare, customer-friendly experience on more routes and increasing options in and out of Central Florida. This includes introducing new nonstop service to a number of destinations that would not be viable today. In total, JetBlue would offer flights to approximately 20 markets that are not served by either JetBlue or Spirit from Orlando today and would increase flight frequencies on approximately 25 additional routes. With its increased footprint and relevance in Orlando, JetBlue would also introduce its game-changing Mint premium experience, further raising the bar on transcontinental flights.

JetBlue estimates its plan would add approximately 350 incremental new airport jobs in the airline’s Orlando operations, while also supporting increased economic activity across the region that is anticipated to lead to further job growth. In addition, JetBlue’s no furlough policy ensures that current Spirit team members who wish to stay with the combined airline will have a role with JetBlue.

As a strong advocate for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s (GOAA) development of Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, JetBlue became the terminal’s anchor tenant in October 2022. GOAA’s continued investment in the airport provides an elevated experience for JetBlue customers in Terminal C today and paves the way for continued growth in the region in the years to come.

More than 4,000 JetBlue crewmembers are based at the airport and at JetBlue’s Orlando Support Center (OSC), which includes a state-of-the-art training facility featuring classrooms, flight and cabin simulators, a ditch pool and other equipment used both for new crewmember training and for those requiring recurrent training. JetBlue’s Orlando training facility also includes The Lodge at OSC, the airline’s 24/7 dormitory facility dedicated to providing a focused training environment for crewmembers.

Connecting Orlando to Popular Caribbean Destinations

JetBlue’s new flights connecting Orlando to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Santiago, Dominican Republic will offer customers in Central Florida more choices for leisure travel and furthers JetBlue’s significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean. JetBlue will also become the only airline to serve Santiago with nonstop service from Orlando.

New, year-round service between Orlando and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Santiago, Dominican Republic will take off in November 2023. Seats are out for sale starting today with fares as low as $123 (d).

“Punta Cana and Santiago are both major Caribbean destinations, but limited options exist for customers to get there from Orlando today,” said David Jehn, vice president, network planning and partnerships, JetBlue. “These new routes, along with those that will be enabled by our combination with Spirit, will position us to deliver even more growth and connectivity to popular destinations for customers in Central Florida.”

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate this launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $123 one-way fares for flights on these new routes, available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.