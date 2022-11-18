Tommy Bahama Launches Resort Concept with Re-Imagined Miramonte Resort & Spa

Tommy Bahama has announced plans for the debut of a new resort concept with the introduction of the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.

For 30 years Tommy Bahama has brought the resort lifestyle to its guests through a wide range of products, combined with extraordinary hospitality in its retail stores, bars and restaurants. This expertise has uniquely positioned the authentic lifestyle brand to cross over into the resort business. The first Tommy Bahama resort will debut in Late 2023.

Tommy Bahama is partnering with Lowe, a national commercial and hospitality real estate investor and operator and developer of world-class destination hotel and resort properties, to execute and present the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa. CoralTree Hospitality, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lowe, will continue to manage the property, with Tommy Bahama’s parent company, Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM), making a minority equity investment in the project. Tommy Bahama believes there is potential for additional resorts in the future.

“This is a natural progression of the Tommy Bahama brand,” said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama. “We have been talking about the idea of a Tommy Bahama resort for decades and believe that our brand’s aesthetic, successful $100 million food and beverage business and guest feedback support our brand’s evolution into new areas of the hospitality industry. The Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa is a great way for us to extend our brand and give our guests the resort experience they are looking for.”

“Lowe has been in business in the Coachella Valley for nearly 50 years. As long-time members of the Desert community we are thrilled to bring the Tommy Bahama brand and experience to our guests at Miramonte,” said Lowe Chairman Bob Lowe.

Tommy Bahama had been in talks with Lowe for several years regarding the Miramonte property. Following more than a decade of involvement with the Resort, Lowe purchased Miramonte in 2020 and invested capital to restore the property, including creating the signature Olive Grove outdoor lounge and dining area. For the final phase of the renovation, Lowe will infuse the Tommy Bahama lifestyle and design aesthetic into the Resort, re-imagining the public spaces, debuting a new concept indoor/outdoor restaurant, transforming the bar experience and opening a retail boutique. The resort will remain open during the transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve always known that our style of food and beverage is transportive. Our unique approach to elevated yet relaxed service is ideal for resorts and delivering our brand of hospitality,” said Rob Goldberg, EVP of Resorts, Restaurants and Bars. “To have the opportunity to deliver those experiences in a resort setting gives us a much broader canvas to paint on as we create new experiences for our guests.”

The Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will offer 215 custom appointed rooms including 23 suites, 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space (20,000 square feet indoor, 15,000 square feet outdoor), three resort style pools, and signature treatments at the 12,000-square-foot spa. The entire property will receive the Tommy Bahama design aesthetic. The new Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will be an ideal destination for leisure travelers, groups, events, retreats and weddings as well as a locals’ hangout.

Tommy Bahama has a well-established presence in the Coachella Valley. The Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar and Store in Palm Desert opened in 1998 followed by the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar and store in Palm Springs in 2018. A Tommy Bahama Home store will open this year. Now, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will create another way for guests to experience the brand.