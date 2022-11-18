Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives

With its over- and under-water accommodations, you’ll be baffled to find a more romantic getaway than Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

Wake to the soothing sound of the ocean with the sun peering through your private sundeck offering unobstructed views of endless Indian Ocean blue while staying at a water villa, where you can spend the day snorkeling steps from your sundeck and sunbathe in your infinity plunge pool. Then dine at Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the world’s first undersea restaurant offering 180-degree panoramic views of the vibrant coral gardens surrounding it. Hilton Honors members can redeem 25,000 Points for Cocktails Under the Sea with a glass of champagne and light canapes through Hilton Honors Experiences.

