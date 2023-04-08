Together by Hyatt Further Simplifies the Event Planning Process

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the unveiling of Together by Hyatt’s new Event Experience Guides designed to provide all information a meeting planner needs in one place. Planners will now have an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform with resources such as menus, sustainability practices, wellbeing experience options, event spaces, guest room type details and more. The visually led Event Experience Guides allow for a flexible and seamless process for meeting and event planners, so they can focus on delivering exceptional events for attendees.

“The Event Experience Guide is an evolution of our meeting and event philosophy Together by Hyatt, which truly reimagined the meeting experience for our group customers. It invites planners to easily explore our suite of tools and inspiration on their own terms,” said Jack Horne, global head of sales and revenue, Hyatt. “We reached a milestone in our recovery with group rooms revenue fully recovered to 2019 levels in the fourth quarter with rates 15 percent above 2019, a testament to our customers prioritizing in-person interaction and connection. Looking ahead, as of year-end, group room revenue for the full year of 2023 was pacing 21 percent ahead of last year for Americas full-service management with record lead volumes in January, higher than any month last year.”

The new Event Experience Guides offer customized property-specific planning resources including:

Real-time information available 24/7, streamlining the communication between property teams and meeting planners by ensuring all resources can be found in one place

A dynamic and easy-to-navigate user interface that showcases all information a planner could possibly need to execute a successful meeting and event such as venue photography, capacity charts, detailed floor plans of event spaces and exclusive preferred vendor options

Curated food and beverage menus unique to each location, with Hyatt’s “Food. Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.” philosophy incorporated, including local and responsible sourcing, plant-forward choices, seasonal flavors and balanced portions

Carefully assembled “Sustainability Fact Sheets” customized by hotel, highlighting how they are addressing climate change and water conservation, waste and circularity as well as responsible sourcing

Access to renowned wellbeing specialists through videos available for meetings and events, offering an opportunity for attendees to prioritize their wellbeing as part of their event experience

Time-saving Event Success Guidelines and technology resources which include the Hotel Resource Guide, providing answers to planner’s most frequently asked questions

“We aspire to be the hospitality brand of creativity, flexibility and care, and our Event Experience Guides are created with the intention of simplifying event planning and execution by making information accessible in one convenient location, ensuring our meeting planners and attendees feel that they are at the center and in booking with us, their event will exceed expectations,” said Steve Enselein, senior vice president, events, Hyatt. “Inspired by Hyatt’s World of Care platform, planners will learn about how they can work with a hotel to make their event more sustainable. We look forward to helping planners incorporate their sustainability vision and goals into their events.”

Event Experience Guides are available at select U.S. properties as of March 31, 2023, including Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Park Hyatt, Thompson Hotels and Hyatt Centric branded properties. By July 2023, they are expected to roll out to JdV by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Alila and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt branded properties in the U.S. Hyatt hotels in Europe, Africa and Middle East and Asia Pacific are anticipated to be updated by the end of the year and Hyatt Place and Hyatt House properties in 2024.

In order to access our Event Experience Guides, please reach out to the property events team at your hotel of interest. To learn more about Together by Hyatt and current offers, please visit hyatt.com/events.