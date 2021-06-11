Titan Travel appoints Constable as chief executive

Titan Travel has confirmed the appointment of John Constable to the role of chief executive.

He will take up the role on June 21st.

Constable is an established leader in the travel industry with a wealth of sector knowledge and leadership experience at chief executive level.

Most recently, he was executive group general manager of Helloworld, one of the largest travel distributors in Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to that spent five years as the global chief executive of STA Travel.

Constable has also held senior roles within TUI UK and Austravel.

He will join Titan later this month with both Andy Squirrell, managing director, and Steve Jenkins, chief financial officer, reporting to him.

Titan Travel non-executive chairman, Richard Bowden-Doyle commented: “John’s appointment as chief executive comes at exactly the right time for the business, as we emerge from the pandemic with bold and ambitious plans for recovery and growth.

“We’re buoyed by the incredible loyalty shown by our customers and their clear desire to make new travel plans, so we are ready to get back to doing what we do best – giving Titan customers perfect travel experiences time after time.”

Titan Travel is one of the leading escorted touring specialists in the UK.

With over 40 years’ experience, the brand offers more than 200 itineraries to over 60 countries and all seven continents.