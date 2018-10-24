Tilling to step down as Funway Holidays managing director

Melissa Tilling has revealed she will step down from her role as managing director of Funway Holidays after 11 years with the company.

The company is owned by Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV).

Effective immediately, Carla van der Giesen, who served as vice president and general manager of Travel Impressions International, will now lead ALGV’s entire operation in Europe, including Funway Holidays and Travel Impressions.

She will also be responsible for Travel Impressions’ Mexico division.

The leadership change comes as Funway Holidays continues to build on recent momentum and moves forward stronger than ever, combined with the resources of Travel Impressions in the UK, the expansion of AMResorts in Europe, and the growth of Apple Leisure Group overall.

“This is an exciting time for Funway Holidays, as part of the Apple Leisure Group, with new opportunities to develop and grow with Travel Impressions in the UK,” said Tilling.

“I have had 11 incredible years working alongside some of the most talented and dedicated people in tour operating but now it’s time for something different, perhaps something more philanthropic.

“My life over the last 12 years as a transgender woman in travel has given me so much joy and happiness, now I’d like to give back and ‘give forward’ applying my business brain to do good,” she added.

Tilling joined Funway Holidays at the start of 2008 and held roles including product and commercial director prior to her appointment as managing director in 2017.

She is credited with elevating the brand’s product, partner relationships, and customer engagement.