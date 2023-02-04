TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 15TH EDITION OF FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS #ABUDHABIGP

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) today announced tickets are on sale for the 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023.

The 23rd and final race of the 2023 season will take place from 26-29 November at Yas Marina Circuit, closing out the longest season in the sport’s history. The #AbuDhabiGP weekend, spread across four days will see a unique line-up of incredible sport on track, complemented with a world-class line-up of entertainment and hospitality experiences across the Yas Island circuit.

Following a record-breaking #AbuDhabiGP weekend in 2022 that saw the largest ever crowds attend, and to reward loyal fans, organisers have confirmed that early ticket purchasers will avail the ‘early bird’ discount of up to 20 per cent off selected tickets whilst availability lasts. The event has already seen unprecedented demand for 2023 tickets, and those looking to attend should act quickly to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the 2022 edition saw record-breaking sales, with tickets selling out faster than ever before. This year will see not only a thrilling finish to the longest-ever F1 season and stunning twists in the Formula 2 and Formula 4 support categories, but also an incredible line-up of global music superstars and a range of world-class hospitality experiences across the four-day weekend.

In addition to gaining access to their respective day at the circuit, #AbuDhabiGP 2023 ticket holders also get to enjoy the evening’s concert as well as free entry to one of Yas Island’s fun-filled adventure parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, or Seaworld Abu Dhabi, with the offer running across the #AbuDhabiGP weekend from 22nd to 27th November for ticket holders.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It is a proud day as we announce that tickets for the 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX are on sale, earlier than ever before. Following a record-breaking 2022, which saw record crowds attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, we were thrilled to witness the demand for tickets from our international fanbase, and the start of the season presents a unique opportunity to ensure our fans locally and from around the world are able to purchase their tickets and plan for the season ahead.”

“For 2023, we were delighted to work closely with our partners and neighbours on Yas Island to introduce a number of benefits for race goers, to help build the ultimate Yas Island destination experience. Fans will get access to an incredible After-Race Concert at Etihad Park and a day at one of the Island’s world-class adventure parks, alongside four days of racing at their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, all as part of the ticket. There will be more to announce over the coming weeks so stay tuned.”

Following the introduction of fan-favourite experiences across race weekend, including the new North Straight Grandstand and Deck at Nine, which runs along the Marsa South Corner, there are a range of flexible choices for race goers to maximise their weekend at this year’s #AbuDhabiGP. This includes the popular ‘multi-grandstand’ and ‘multi-Yas Suite’ ticket, where guests have the choice of experiencing different parts of the venue across Race Weekend.

With more exciting announcements to come, fans can find more information on how to secure their seat at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.yasmarinacircuit.com