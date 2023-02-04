Hyatt House Orlando Airport Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels yesterday announced the opening of Hyatt House Orlando Airport, marking an all-new modern, extended-stay lodging option in Orlando’s Gateway Village while also expanding the Hyatt House brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members

Owned by McKibbon Equities and managed by McKibbon Hospitality, Hyatt House Orlando Airport is conveniently located at the entrance of Orlando International Airport and will provide guests with the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.

“We’re thrilled to officially open Hyatt House Orlando Airport and celebrate the completion of our second McKibbon-developed Hyatt product,” said J.B. McKibbon, IV, president of McKibbon Equities. “As with every McKibbon-developed hotel, special care and attention went into ensuring every element of Hyatt House Orlando was thoughtfully designed to reflect the needs and wants of today’s travelers. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Gateway Village community with this property, providing a true home-away-from-home experience for our guests.”

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt House hotels’ apartment-style living are ideal for guests who are looking to continue their work and personal routines, helping business and leisure travelers feel at home. Everyone can enjoy their stay at Hyatt House Orlando Airport, ideally located for exploring the best of Orlando and the surrounding area. In addition to the famous theme parks that make Florida a fun and family-friendly destination, other banner attractions, like the Florida Mall and downtown Orlando, home to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Amway Center, Lake Eola, and more, are just a short drive away.

Hyatt House Orlando Airport offers:

156 guestrooms, including 63 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

The Commons, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons, which includes an outdoor fire pit and BBQ, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites

An outdoor heated pool situated beside 3,400 square feet of lawn space, perfect for entertaining and connecting

Complimentary breakfast for guests with an omelet bar as well as a variety of pre-packaged or individually wrapped hot and cold breakfast items to suit all guests’ needs

The H BAR, which features the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week

24-hour H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches

24-hour Gym with state-of-the-art equipment to keep fitness routines going

Gathering Rooms with more than 2,250 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, a tasty food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser

Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors

A pet-friendly policy, welcoming dogs under 50 pounds for an additional nightly fee

Free shuttle service to Orlando International Airport

Hyatt House Orlando Airport is under the leadership of General Manager Ally Martin and Director of Sales Vanessa Faberlle, two long-time McKibbon leaders who are deeply passionate about hospitality and the Orlando market. In her role, Martin is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 40 associates and ensuring guests encounter thoughtful service for which the Hyatt House brand is known. Martin is joined by Faberlle, director of sales, who is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Orlando area.

“Hyatt House Orlando Airport is everything the name represents – a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents. We want each and every guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they’re on the road,” said General Manager Ally Martin. “Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House Orlando Airport is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make people feel right at home.”

Owned by McKibbon Equities, Hyatt House Orlando Airport was developed by McKibbon Places with Base4 serving as the architect and interior designer and Kellogg and Kimsey serving as the contractor for the project. McKibbon’s hotel management arm, McKibbon Hospitality, is serving as hotel operator, adding another asset to its growing management portfolio.

The hotel will host an official, private grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 15 from 4-6 p.m. with opening remarks from local dignitaries followed by a reception with refreshments, property tours and interview opportunities.

For more information on Hyatt House Orlando Airport, please visit hyatthouseorlandoairport.com.