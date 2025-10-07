Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel Drive Corporate Networking through Golf

India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for business travel spending, ranked fourth globally and projected to reach USD 1.57 trillion by end-2025, according to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). Parallelly, golf is gaining prominence as a strategic pillar within the global tourism agenda, with destinations like Japan, South Korea, Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam leveraging the sport to enhance destination appeal, attract premium travellers and drive high-value tourism growth.

Tapping into this powerful convergence of business travel and golf, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, and its group company, SOTC Travel, proudly participated as team owners at the 3rd edition of the prestigious DLF Corporate Golf League 2025 at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram. As an extension of this ownership, the companies hosted an exclusive evening – An Evening Under the Stars – bringing together senior corporate leaders and marquee clients across industries, creating a powerful platform for networking, insight-sharing and future-focused collaboration that extend beyond boardrooms.

Guests were treated to curated experiences featuring gourmet cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and engaging dialogue – all set against the timeless backdrop of the iconic DLF Golf & Country Club fairway, blending sport and strategic conversations in a truly memorable evening.

Mr. Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head – Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) & SOTC Travel, said: “India’s corporate travel sector is growing at an exceptional pace, driven by the increasing globalization of Indian enterprises and the rising demand for meaningful engagement platforms. We are proud to be industry leaders in this dynamic space, consistently delivering innovative, future-ready solutions for our clients. Our participation as team owners in the DLF Corporate Golf League reflects our vision to move beyond traditional business interactions and create experiences that foster strategic dialogue, strengthen relationships, and inspire collaboration in unique and impactful ways. With this, we reaffirm our commitment to shaping the future of corporate travel in India by bringing together leaders in settings that spark ideas, partnerships and long-term growth.”

Mr. Pawan Agarwal – CFO, Swatch Group India, said “Thank you to the Thomas Cook Group for hosting An Evening Under the Stars. It was a wonderful evening marked by warm hospitality, meaningful networking, and seamless organization. We were truly delighted to be part of such a thoughtfully curated event.”

Mr. Rajesh Mendiratta – ZS Associates said, “It was a privilege to be part of An Evening Under the Stars. The evening brought together inspiring conversations, valuable learnings, and wonderful connections.

My heartfelt thanks to the team for their gracious invitation and for hosting such a memorable gathering. Congratulations to the team on becoming the proud sponsor of the Golf Team—wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead.”