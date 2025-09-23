GBTA Foundation launches SAF Corporate Connect

For companies committed to sustainability, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is one of the few viable solutions available to reduce air travel-related emissions.

Corporate travel managers are increasingly driving demand for SAF, however, large-scale adoption has yet to gain momentum.

To address this gap, the GBTA Foundation, the cause-led arm of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), today announced the launch of SAF Corporate Connect, the first comprehensive learning and collaboration hub designed specifically to help the corporate travel industry community.

The hub equips travel managers and sustainability leaders with the knowledge and tools to understand, evaluate and integrate SAF into their programs.

Developed with the support of the GBTA Sustainability Partners and unveiled during Climate Week NYC, SAF Corporate Connect aims to break down barriers to SAFadoption by offering:

Guidance for corporate travel buyers on SAF purchasing options and integration strategies.

Timely market intelligence and up-to-date information on SAF developments.

A collaborative forum for peer exchange, knowledge sharing and industry engagement.

Carbon emitted during the production of SAF – from raw materials to distribution – can be up to 80 per cent less than conventional jet fuel.

When integrated as part of a broader decarbonisation strategy that includes influencing travel decisions, monitoring and setting emissions reduction goals, and engaging travel supply chains, SAF can help companies achieve credible travel emissions reductions.

“Successfully implementing SAF at scale is a shared investment across the industry.

“When it comes to the complex world of SAF, corporate travel managers need practical tools to build strong business cases and engage internal stakeholders,” said Delphine Millot, senior vice president, advocacy and sustainability, GBTA.

“SAF Corporate Connect will help companies and industry professionals understand the SAF market, engage suppliers, and communicate progress with credibility.”