Isle of Man crowned Top 3 UK island in Condé Nast Traveller 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards

Today, Condé Nast Traveller has revealed the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with the Isle of Man proudly ranked as the 3rd best island in the UK – a leap from eighth place last year, recognising the Island’s rising profile as a desirable visitor destination.

This year’s survey received over 182,500 responses from readers across the UK, offering a comprehensive look at the destinations they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

The recognition follows a strong tourism season for the Isle of Man. After welcoming 329,613 visitors in 2024, the Island has also seen a record-breaking 26,357 cruise passenger arrivals in 2025 – an increase of 21% on the previous year’s cruise passenger numbers.

These figures highlight the consistent growth in tourism and align with Visit Isle of Man’s 10-year visitor economy strategy to increase annual visitor numbers to 500,000 by 2032.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man said:

“We are delighted that the Isle of Man has climbed into the top three UK islands in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards. To move from a debut in the top ten last year to a top three position in 2025 is a remarkable achievement and a true reflection of the Island’s growing appeal.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our tourism and hospitality businesses, the unwavering support of our staff, volunteers, and community, and the warm welcome extended by our residents. As the world’s first entire-nation UNESCO Biosphere, the Isle of Man offers a uniquely enriching experience, one that is shaped by its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and commitment to sustainability.”

The Conde Nast Traveller Awards add to a series of positive milestones for the Island this year. The Isle of Man has once again been nominated for the ‘Most Desirable Island in Europe’ in the 2025 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, having placed in the top ten of the category in 2024. In addition, several of the Island’s heritage sites, hotels and eateries have earned top places in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards is one of the travel industry’s longest running and most prestigious accolades within the travel sector. Results are now live on Condé Nast Traveller’s website and will be celebrated in their November issue.