The Wellness Side of Marriott Bonvoy’s All-Inclusive Resorts

Today, travel means more than discovering new destinations, it’s also an opportunity to care for oneself, reconnect with personal essence, and find balance in paradise. Marriott Bonvoy elevates the all-inclusive experience with a portfolio of resorts designed to offer not only rest and entertainment, but also physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. From ancestral rituals to luxury treatments and facilities, each property invites guests to experience transformation in harmony with its surroundings.

In the heart of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort becomes a sanctuary where ancestral culture meets modern wellness. Its exclusive Chuchumí Ritual, inspired by ancient Mexican healing wisdom, restores harmony between body, mind, and spirit through massage techniques and carefully selected essential oils. For those who thrive on movement, the resort offers innovative fitness activities like Aqua Cycling, Aqua Boxing, and Power Jump, combining fun and high-impact exercise in a stunning beachfront setting.

In the Dominican Republic, W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive redefines wellness with the bold and vibrant style of W Hotels. The Herbal Healing Ritual blends natural exfoliants, botanical oils, and deep massage to revitalize body and mind. The wellness program also includes soul-nourishing activities such as beachfront yoga, cacao meditations using Dominican root cacao, and floating sound healing sessions inviting travelers to explore new forms of self-care in a modern luxury setting infused with Caribbean energy.

On Barbados’ Platinum Coast, the intimate Treasure Beach Art Hotel, Barbados, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, with just 35 suites, offers a unique fusion of art, creativity, and wellness. Guests are invited to practice mindfulness through painting workshops, yoga, and water sports that awaken both body and imagination. With creativity as a healing tool, the resort becomes a haven for emotional release and balance. The experience is complemented by healthy cuisine made with local ingredients, wine tastings, and art tours to local galleries that enrich the senses and make every stay unforgettable.

Surrounded by nature, Marriott Miches Beach, An All-Inclusive Resort offers an active wellness approach deeply connected to the environment. Movement becomes synonymous with vitality through a program that blends sports, adventure, and outdoor experiences. A standout activity is wellness kayaking, ideal for releasing endorphins and reconnecting with the Caribbean Sea. Each day offers the chance to tap into the body’s natural energy while enjoying spectacular beaches making this resort the perfect choice for a transformative journey.

Guests can vacation like a star at Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, and wellness takes a futuristic turn at its PH Spa with The WAVE Experience, a multisensory therapy combining sound, light, and vibration. This 50-minute session uses the Vibro-wellness system, where guests recline on a sound-responsive bed while personalized frequencies stimulate energy centers in the body. Chromotherapy enhances the experience with mood-boosting colors like revitalizing red or calming blue.

Where desert meets the sea, Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort offers a space of calm and spirituality. Its exclusive Cactus Spa draws inspiration from the ancestral rituals of the Pericú culture and the region’s botanical elements to create healing experiences beyond the conventional. Hydrotherapy circuits, body wraps, and sensory treatments help release tension and restore balance. Beyond the spa, the entire resort is designed as a restful retreat, with serene pools, spectacular views, and a culinary offering that celebrates the flavors of Mexico.

Sophistication and wellness reach their peak at Sanctuary Cap Cana, A Luxury Collection Resort, Adult All-Inclusive, where a cutting-edge treatment portfolio transforms the skin and revitalizes the body. Lifting and anti-aging facials with high-performance ingredients, draining massages, and remineralizing therapies are part of a program focused on aesthetic wellness. Every detail, from product textures to the serene spa ambiance, is designed to offer guests a deeply relaxing experience in a destination that blends luxury with holistic care.

At The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta, which was just announced to become an all-inclusive resort soon, wellness and physical activity are central to the guest experience. It’s one of the few hotels in the destination offering modern facilities for pickleball, padel, and tennis, ideal for training, friendly matches, or organized sessions. These activities promote not only fitness but also social connection and outdoor enjoyment. The resort complements this with its WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, healthy dining options, and the Heavenly Spa, perfect for unwinding after an active day.

Just 40 minutes from Puerto Vallarta’s international airport, Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort is a mountain retreat that invites guests to connect with nature. Guided morning hikes reveal endemic wildlife like coatis, chachalacas, and blue magpie-jays. The resort’s Tzicuri Spa, nestled in a Bali-inspired setting, offers treatments using organic products from Abeja Reyna, locally made with honey, propolis, and botanical ingredients, creating a wellness experience that’s both natural and deeply restorative.

With Marriott Bonvoy, wellness is seamlessly woven into the all-inclusive experience, uniquely tailored at each resort. Whether through ancestral rituals, innovative fitness programs, or luxury treatments, every property offers a distinct way to reconnect with body, mind, and spirit. Across the Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to discover that the true luxury of travel lies in returning renewed, balanced, and full of energy.