The World, Residences at Sea Announces 2026 Journey

The World, the largest privately owned residential yacht on earth, is proud to unveil its 2026 Journey — its most ambitious voyage yet. Sailing to 90 destinations across 20 countries on six continents, this once-in-a-lifetime journey invites Residents to experience a year filled with wonder, adventure, and discovery. As the only ship of its kind currently in operation, The World offers an ultra-luxury lifestyle of global exploration from the comfort of home at sea. Renowned for charting courses to the planet’s most remote frontiers as well as to its most dazzling cosmopolitan cities, The World will begin its 2026 Journey amidst the unspoiled beauty of Tasmania, Australia, and conclude the year in vibrant Singapore.

What makes this journey truly extraordinary is that it has been personally shaped and voted on by the Ship’s Residents. Taking three years of meticulous planning to allow ample time for seamless logistics, and in collaboration with its management company, the 2026 Journey weaves together remote frontiers, cultural gems, charming towns, and vibrant cities. From lesser-known treasures to iconic destinations, each port of call — a different one every few days — offers fresh discoveries, rare encounters, and unforgettable cultural immersion.

“Every destination on The World’s 2026 Journey has been developed directly with Resident input after months of thoughtful discussion and collaboration,” said Jessica Hoppe, President & CEO of The World. “Our community is exceptionally well traveled, and their collective insights and experiences elevate the decision-making process. The result is a voyage that reflects both individual perspective and shared vision — a defining characteristic of what makes The World truly unique.”

“Our Residents don’t just visit destinations; with multiple days in port, they become immersed in them and their cultures through the diverse onboard and exclusive shoreside experiences we offer,” she added. “The ease of travel that The World offers is what makes this lifestyle so attractive, and which is not possible on land. There’s no packing and unpacking required as everything is already at home. We frequently see Residents returning with only a purse or a backpack.”

The World’s Residents enjoy a home that’s fully tailored to their preferences. Whether enjoying Michelin-level dining, rejuvenating in fitness, salon or spa programs, or experiencing impeccable service at every level, everything is designed for a fulfilling lifestyle. It’s the perfect balance of adventure and comfort, where the entire world is at your doorstep in comfort.

A Year of Exploration

After kicking off the year in Tasmania, Residents will sail along Australia’s dynamic coastline before crossing the Tasman Sea to New Zealand, with its wild and wonderful landscapes. From Port Chalmers, the voyage turns south for a rare and extraordinary semi-circumnavigation of Antarctica, where icy wilderness, majestic glaciers and unique wildlife await. The ship then continues to South America, visiting Ushuaia and sailing the spectacular Chilean fjords before venturing across the South Pacific.

Highlights in this region include landings on remote and mysterious Easter Island, the legendary Pitcairn Islands, and a string of idyllic Pacific isles. In April, Residents will indulge in the beauty of French Polynesia — from Tahiti and Moorea to Bora Bora and beyond — before crossing the Pacific to Hawaii and California’s sun-kissed shores.

From the U.S. West Coast, the ship journeys north to the misty Pacific Northwest, the fjords of Canada, and onward to Alaska’s tidewater glaciers and less-visited destinations such as Valdez, Kodiak, and the Aleutian Islands.

As autumn arrives, the itinerary shifts toward Asia. Residents will discover Tokyo’s dazzling skyline, explore Hiroshima and Busan, and immerse themselves in the heritage of Beijing and Shanghai. Hong Kong provides a gateway to the jewels of Southeast Asia, where the rich cultures of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei come alive. The year concludes in spectacular fashion with a festive celebration in Singapore, marking the end of one of the most ambitious journeys ever undertaken by The World.

The World’s Expeditions

The 2026 Journey will feature three expert-led expeditions. Each is guided by naturalists, marine biologists, anthropologists, historians, a variety of local specialists, and photographers, ensuring Residents enjoy a deeply educational and immersive experience. These adventures include:

Antarctic Semi-Circumnavigation Expedition: Journey around one of Earth’s last frontiers, where towering glaciers, vast ice shelves, and extraordinary wildlife define the horizon. Marvel at Mount Erebus, the planet’s southernmost active volcano, and its companions — Mount Terror, Mount Bird, and Mount Terra Nova — each part of the dramatic Ross Island landscape. Residents will step back into history at the legendary huts of Scott and Shackleton, preserved monuments to the Heroic Age of Antarctic exploration. With penguins shuffling across frozen terrain and nimble Zodiacs unlocking rarely visited shores, every day offers discovery alongside a community of fellow explorers and expert crew who make the impossible feel within reach.

South Pacific, Pitcairn Islands & Pacific Islands Expedition: Sail into the heart of the Pacific where myths, legends, and natural wonders abound. Discover Robinson Crusoe Island, a dramatic volcanic landscape steeped in tales of survival and adventure. Days at sea offer serene interludes before arriving at Easter Island, home to the mysterious moai statues whose origins continue to captivate the world. Continue onward to the isolated Pitcairn Islands — remote volcanic jewels where the descendants of the HMS Bounty mutineers still keep their storied history alive. Few travelers ever set foot here, making each moment a rare and unforgettable encounter.

French Polynesia & Line Islands Expedition: Experience the magic of the Pacific’s most enchanting isles, where volcanic peaks soar above turquoise lagoons and palm-fringed atolls glisten like jewels. Residents will swim and snorkel among kaleidoscopic reefs, kayak through crystalline waters, and indulge in the fragrance of Tahitian vanilla carried on warm trade winds. They can immerse themselves in Polynesian traditions that have flourished for centuries before venturing to the remote Line Islands. This secluded chain of coral atolls invites exploration of untouched beaches, bird sanctuaries, and exotic species found nowhere else on Earth — an expedition into a world both timeless and wild.

With its 2026 Journey, The World once again redefines the art of travel at sea — offering Residents an unmatched blend of luxury, discovery and cultural immersion. This extraordinary voyage underscores what makes The World unlike any other ship afloat: a true home at sea, a close-knit community and an ever-unfolding journey of exploration.