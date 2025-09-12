Backroads Releases 2026 Active Adventures Catalog with the Widest Selection in Company History

Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced the release of Explore the World with Backroads, its highly anticipated 284-page color catalog showcasing Hiking & Walking, Biking and Multi-Adventure Tours for 2026. The company’s latest travel edition features a record-breaking lineup of more than 270 trips spanning 7 continents, over 60 countries, 5 Canadian provinces and 23 US states.

The 2026 catalog celebrates milestones for three trip collections:

30s & 40s Trips – New for 2026

Epic itineraries designed for travelers in their 30s & 40s who want to explore the world alongside others in a similar life stage.

Unplugged Bike Tours

For riders who prefer to keep it acoustic—on bikes without electric assist. Launched in 2025, this collection has tripled in size for 2026, with departures worldwide. Every climb, descent and view is powered by you.

Women’s Adventures

Immersive journeys created for women traveling alongside other women. Since debuting in 2024, the number of Women’s Adventures trips has doubled and is expected to double again in 2026—reflecting the strong demand for women-only, active travel.

From easygoing Dolce Tempo journeys and snow-filled winter adventures to active culinary trips and family adventures designed for distinct age groups, Backroads continues to offer active vacations for every traveler’s pace, interest and life stage.

Explore the World with Backroads pairs extraordinary photography with engaging trip descriptions and insider insights across seven continents, taking readers on a journey borne of over four decades of experience and innovation. The catalog showcases the expertly designed itineraries, passionate Trip Leaders, flexible daily options and unparalleled on-trip support that set Backroads apart in active travel.

“For nearly five decades we’ve been helping travelers explore the world in active, meaningful ways,” said Tom Hale, Founder, President and CEO of Backroads. “Our 2026 catalog is our best yet, a book of adventures that reflects both our history and our future. With the turn of each page, you can discover your next great adventure.”

Backroads Hiking & Walking, Biking and Multi-Adventure Trip Collections

Family Adventures–for Families with Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond

Easygoing Dolce Tempo

Women’s Adventures

30s & 40s Trips–NEW!

Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist)

More Ways to Go Active

Active Culinary

Active Safari

Active Ocean & River Cruises

Home Base Trips

Snow Adventures

Lodge-to-Lodge

View the new 2026 Backroads catalog online now or request a copy. To book a Backroads adventure, visit www.backroads.com or call 800-GO-ACTIVE.