TAP’s new look Lisbon lounge welcomes back premium customers

TAP Air Portugal (TAP) has reopened the doors to its new look Lisbon lounge following a comprehensive refurbishment for premium customers.

The month-long renovation has completely modernised and expanded the airline’s airport experience to comfortably offer access to up to 320 premium customers at the same time.



Operated in partnership with organic food supplier Go Natural, who work alongside some of the top restaurants in the country, putting a greater emphasis on Portuguese provenance.

Furnishings feature the airline’s green and brown signature colour palette to create a warm, natural and more welcoming environment with more space, more plants and a redesigned refreshment and dining area.

Customers will be able to choose from an enhanced selection of Portuguese dining options including desserts, and select a delicious meal for every hour of the day.

From January, a choice of both hot and cold dishes will be available, showcasing Portugal’s world-famous gastronomy, including offering gluten-free, lactose-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.

Eligible customers able to access the newly revamped lounge include those flying in Executive Class, as well as those with TAP Miles & Go Silver, TAP Miles & Go Gold or Star Alliance Gold status, and those holding TAP Platinum Visa cards.

TAP’s investment in the new Premium Lounge in Lisbon is part of the airline’s strategy to reprioritise an enhanced customer service experience, both on the ground and in the air.

Earlier this week, TAP also announced a new partnership with Teleperformance, a global leader in integrated digital services, to make the entire TAP customer support process more agile, efficient, and fast.

For more information visit TAPAirPortugal.com.